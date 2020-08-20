शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Pratapgarh: Contractor connecting high tension line dies due to current, four villagers also scorched

Pratapgarh: हाईटेंशन लाइन जोड़ने गए संविदाकर्मी की करंट से मौत, चार ग्रामीण भी झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 01:00 AM IST
pratapgarh news - फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
नगर कोतवाली इलाके के फेनहा मोड़ के पास बुधवार शाम बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही ने लाइनमैन की जान ले ली। शटडाउन लेकर हाईटेंशन लाइन की मरम्मत करने गया लाइनमैन अचानक आपूर्ति शुरू होने के कारण करंट की चपेट में आ गया। टूटे तार के संपर्क में आने के कारण चार ग्रामीण भी झुलस गए। 
 
