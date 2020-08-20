Pratapgarh: हाईटेंशन लाइन जोड़ने गए संविदाकर्मी की करंट से मौत, चार ग्रामीण भी झुलसे

{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh news
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh news
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
sanjay yadav ( file photo)
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh news
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh news
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
{"_id":"5f3d7dc38ebc3e3ca82e9e2c","slug":"pratapgarh-contractor-connecting-high-tension-line-dies-due-to-current-four-villagers-also-scorched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pratapgarh: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0917\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924,\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh news
- फोटो : प्रतापगढ़