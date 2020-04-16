शहर चुनें

Pratapgarh: Chilbila forest fire, millions of forest wealth ashes

प्रतापगढ़: चिलबिला जंगल में लगी आग, लाखों की वन संपदा राख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 12:04 AM IST
चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग।
चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग। - फोटो : pratapgarh
 चिलबिला जंगल में लगी आग से लाखों की वन संपदा राख हो गई। सांई दाता के अनुयायी व स्कूल के कर्मचारी आग बुझाने के लिए मशक्कत करते रहे। आग बुझाने पहुंचे फायरब्रिगेड कर्मी असहाय दिखे। करीब 7 घंटे बाद लोगों के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।
 
pratapgarh pratapgarh news today pratapgarh news pratapgarh samachar pratapgarh today news pratapgarh breaking news fire forest fire forest fire in india forest fire effects

