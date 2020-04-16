प्रतापगढ़: चिलबिला जंगल में लगी आग, लाखों की वन संपदा राख

{"_id":"5e9753aa8ebc3e711a36cea1","slug":"pratapgarh-chilbila-forest-fire-millions-of-forest-wealth-ashes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c: \u091a\u093f\u0932\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
चिलबिला वन विभाग के जंगल में लगी आग को फैलने से रोकने के लिए सड़क पर फैलीं सूखी पत्तियों को हटाते सांई कुटी के लोग।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
.चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग को दूर से खड़े होकर देखते जानवर।
- फोटो : pratapgarh