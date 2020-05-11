शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Increased crowd in the market, reached the force, invoice of 140 bikes

बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़, पहुंची फोर्स, 140 बाइकों का चालान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 12:16 AM IST
pratapgarh
1 of 4
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
रविवार को बाजार में अचानक भीड़ बढ़ गई। चौक से लेकर श्रीराम तिराहे तक भीड़ के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ने लगीं। जानकारी मिलने पर अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक पूर्वी फोर्स लेकर शहर में निकले।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
pratapgarh pratapgarh news social distancing quarantine quarantine in hindi covid-19 lockdown meaning lockdown meaning in hindi corantin lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: छूट मिलने के बाद शहर की सड़कों पर बढ़ी रौनक, पुलिस भी नहीं कर रही पूछताछ

8 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News Update: दो लाख में ट्रक बुक कर मुंबई से प्रयागराज चले आए 62 लोग, दो पर केस

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: श्रमिक स्पेशल दो ट्रेनों से सूरत से आए 2517 मजदूर 

11 मई 2020

आगरा में आई आंधी के दौरान लाइट जलाकर निकल रहा वाहन चालक
Agra

सात घंटे तक नहीं आई बिजली, 91 किलो मीटर की रफ्तार से आई आंधी ने उखाड़ दिए पेड़

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
आईएसबीटी पर पहुंचे श्रमिक
Agra

पलायन का सिलसिला जारी, बस स्टैंड पर उमड़ी भारी भीड़, सामाजिक दूरी नियम की धज्जियां उड़ीं

11 मई 2020

कुंडा ब्लाक के प्राइमरी स्कूल कैमा में कोरोना पाजिटिव मिले युवक के सामान को सैनिटाइज करते कर्मचारी।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: कोरोना पाजिटिव मिलने के बाद कैमा गांव समेत तीन किमी का इलाका सील 

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के बीच मौसम ने भी बढ़ा दी मुसीबत, शहर के अधिकांश हिस्सों में बिजली गुल

10 मई 2020

यमुनोत्री-गंगोत्री की बर्फ से ढकी चोटियां
Meerut

नैसर्गिक खूबसूरती: गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री 200 किलोमीटर दूर, लेकिन यहां छतों से ही दिख रहा बर्फ से लकदक पहाड़ियों का नजारा

10 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
NRIs stranded in gulf countries came back to home.
Lucknow

घर वापस लौटकर भावुक हो गए खाड़ी देशों में फंसे यात्री, धरती चूमकर जताया प्यार, तस्वीरें

10 मई 2020

fresh snowfall in rohtang heavy rain hailstorm damages crops in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

रोहतांग की चोटियों पर हिमपात, बारिश-अंधड़ से फसलें बरबाद, किसानों की मेहनत पर फिरा पानी

10 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
weather meerut, rain, बारिश
Baghpat

Weather: बागपत में भूकंप के झटके, पेड़ गिरने से बुजुर्ग की मौत,पश्चिमी यूपी में आंधी बारिश से किसानों को नुकसान

10 मई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather: Darkness in Haridwar during daytime rainfall , See Visuals
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather: हरिद्वार समेत कई इलाकों में दिन में ही छा गया अंधेरा, तेज हवाओं ने लोगों को डराया, तस्वीरें...

10 मई 2020

यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में अचानक बदला मौसम, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, आंधी-बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, 16 की मौत

10 मई 2020

मैनपुरी में सड़क पर पड़े बैरिकेड
Agra

आगरा मंडल में तेज आंधी ने मचाई तबाही, मैनपुरी में महिला की मौत, सड़कों पर लगे बैरिकेड उड़े

10 मई 2020

मदर्स डे
Lucknow

मां...जिंदगी है तो जिंदगी का मायने भी, मदर्स डे पर इन बच्चों ने अपनी मां को दिया प्यार भरा संदेश

10 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Mother's Day 2020: कोरोना योद्धा माताओं को ताकत दे रहा है बच्चों का प्यार, जानिए कैसे लड़ रही हैं जंग

10 मई 2020

कविता-चित्रों में झलकी ममता
Kanpur

मदर्स डे: कविता-चित्रों में झलकी ममता, अमर उजाला प्रतियोगिता के ये हैं 10 विजेता

10 मई 2020

प्रेमी युगल राहुल और श्वेता।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: इस कपल ने शादी के लिए घर वालों को मनाया आठ साल, अब इस वजह से प्यार पर लगा ग्रहण

10 मई 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

जिस रेत में नहीं उगती थी फसल, इस शख्स ने हुनर व मेहनत के बल पर फैला दी हरियाली

10 मई 2020

अपने बच्चों के साथ महिला पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

Mother's Day 2020: 'खाकी' के साथ निभा रहीं ममता का फर्ज, बच्चे बढ़ा रहे योद्धा मां का हौसला

10 मई 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown 3.0: कहीं लॉकडाउन का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

10 मई 2020

उत्तराखंड में बारिश
Dehradun

मसूरी में मई के महीने में हुआ दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी का एहसास, निकले गर्म कपड़े, जले अलाव, तस्वीरें...

10 मई 2020

pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited