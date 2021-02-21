शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mirzapur ›   Mirzapur girl becam Mrs. India in hyderabad fashion show

मिर्जापुर की बिटिया बनी मिसेज इंडिया, गांव में जश्न का माहौल

geetarjun gautam
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मिर्जापुर Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 01:41 PM IST
गुंजन विश्वकर्मा, बीच में।
1 of 4
गुंजन विश्वकर्मा, बीच में। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिर्जापुर जिले के हैदराबाद में आयोजित फैशन शो में मिसेज इंडिया का खिताब जीतकर गुंजन विश्वकर्मा ने मिर्जापुर जिले का नाम रोशन किया है। उनकी जीत पर उनके गांव में खुशी का माहौल है। वह चुनार तहसील के गौरा गांव की रहने वाली हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states mirzapur varanasi uttar pradesh gunjan vishwakarma mrs. india मिसेज इंडिया

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सिंह सिस्टर्स की जर्सियां।
Varanasi

बंगलूरू में नीलाम हुईं वाराणसी की सिंह सिस्टर्स की जर्सियां, मेसी-माराडोना की जर्सियों के बराबर लगी बोली

21 फरवरी 2021

बच्चों के साथ परिजन।
Azamgarh

जुड़वा बच्चों की मौत: पैकेट वाला दूध पीने से गई जान, जांच को भेजे गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
Safalta

CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

वाराणसी: सड़कों की तरह अब गंगा की लहरों पर भी लागू होगा ट्रैफिक प्लान, डिवाइडर-यूटर्न भी बनेगा

21 फरवरी 2021

मछुआरों और उनके परिजनों के बीच बैठकर उनका दर्द सुन रहीं प्रियंका गांधी।
Prayagraj

महिलाओं ने प्रियंका गांधी को रो-रोकर बताया, पुलिस ने घर में घुसकर औरतों-बच्चों को भी पीटा, घर में लगा दी आग

21 फरवरी 2021

हरिद्वार में कराएं लक्ष्मी - नारायण यज्ञ होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
Astrology

हरिद्वार में कराएं लक्ष्मी - नारायण यज्ञ होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
अजीत सिंह व पूर्व सांसद धनंजय सिंह।
Lucknow

अजीत सिंह हत्याकांड: पूर्व सांसद धनंजय सिंह फरार, भगोड़ा घोषित कर संपत्ति कुर्क कर सकती है पुलिस

21 फरवरी 2021

फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

11 माह बाद दिल्ली-अंबाला रेलमार्ग पर दौड़ेगी यात्री ट्रेन, दोगुना लगेगा किराया, क्लिक कर पढ़ें- पूरी डिटेल्स

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गुंजन विश्वकर्मा, बीच में।
गुंजन विश्वकर्मा, बीच में। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X