शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Yamuna river reached above danger mark in western UP, Crops submerged

यमुना के उफान ने मचाई तबाही, जलस्तर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, तटबंध टूटे, पानी में बहे किसानों के सपने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 01:49 PM IST
यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हुआ नुकसान
1 of 6
यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हुआ नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हथिनीकुंड बैराज से रविवार को छोड़े गए 8.28 लाख क्यूसेक पानी ने सोमवार से ही पश्चिमी यूपी के कई जिलों में तबाही मचानी शुरू कर दी। उफनी यमुना खतरे के निशान से डेढ़ मीटर ऊपर पहुंच गई। जबरदस्त बहाव से कई तटवर्ती गांवों में कटान हुआ। सुरक्षा के लिए बनाए गए तटबंध टूटने से खेत जलमग्न हो गए। किसानों की सैकड़ों बीघा फसल तबाह हो गई। यमुना का यह रौद्र रूप देख कर लोग दहशत में हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
flood news flood in ganga yamuna river तटवर्ती मैदान फसलें जलमग्न
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फारुख अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

अटल किस्साः जब भारत माता की जय कहने पर अब्दुल्ला को दिखाए गए जूते, दिल को छू लेने वाला फारूक का जवाब

20 अगस्त 2019

अफरा तफरी का माहौल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अफवाह फैलाने वाला निकला ‘डॉन’, लोगों से बोला- जंग हो जाएगी, फिर ऐसे हो गए थे हालात

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
pics of landslide in various parts on himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में मौसम खुलने के बाद भी कम नहीं हुईं दुश्वारियां, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

20 अगस्त 2019

Miracle save Two children Life in Uttarkashi Food Disaster
Dehradun

आपदा: दादी की गोद से मासूम को छीन ले गया तेज सैलाब, फिर उसी 'सैलाब' ने ऐसे बचाई दो बच्चों की जान

20 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
छात्रा ने लगाई छलांग, लगा जाम
Lucknow

सपा नेता के निजी सुरक्षाकर्मी की बेटी ने गोमती में लगाई छलांग, पुलिस ने बताईं ये वजहें

20 अगस्त 2019

reality check of mathura on Janmashtami 2019
Agra

देख तेरे मथुरा की हालत क्या हो गई भगवान, गाय हैं भूखी, यमुना दूषित, दहशत में इंसान

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Disaster in Uttarkashi see Real Condition of Catastrophe in these 10 Photos
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: चारों तरफ बिखरे तबाही के निशां, आपदा के दर्द को बयां करती 10 तस्वीरें...

20 अगस्त 2019

Flood Disaster in uttarkashi injured people told aap beeti of that horrible Night
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: आपदा में घायल लोगों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बताई उस 'मनहूस सुबह' की खौफनाक दास्तां

20 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
विज्ञापन
सामिया आरजू-हसन अली
Delhi NCR

आज पूरी होगी पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन की 'आरजू', भारत की बेटी से शादी का कार्ड आया सामने

20 अगस्त 2019

बारिश से हुआ जलभराव
Lucknow

फिर से झमाझम के आसार, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने पूर्वी प्रदेश के इलाकों में जारी की भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

20 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
यमुना के किनारे रह रहे लोग इलाका खाली करते हुए
Delhi NCR

यमुना में उफान, दिल्ली पर 40 साल की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ का खतरा

20 अगस्त 2019

Heavy Rain And Landslide In Kangra Tourist Stranded in Lahaul Himachal Pradesh snowfall in rohtang
Shimla

हिमाचल: भूस्खलन होने से एक किमी तक बनी झील, गांव छोड़ भागे लोग, लाहौल-रोहतांग में बर्फबारी, सैलानी फंसे

19 अगस्त 2019

बेटी जीवा के साथ एमएस धोनी
Jammu

बॉर्डर पर 15 दिन की ड्यूटी कर लौटे एमएस धोनी, बेटी जीवा ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

बटेश्वर
Agra

तस्वीरें: काशी की तर्ज पर विकसित होंगे अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के गांव बटेश्वर के घाट

20 अगस्त 2019

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बादलों ने मचाई ऐसी तबाही कि आंखों के सामने आ गया केदारनाथ आपदा का मंजर, तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

कश्मीर घाटी में अमन बहाली के लिए एनएसए अजीत डोभाल का 4एम पीस ब्ल्यू प्रिंट तैयार

20 अगस्त 2019

खादर इलाके में बढ़ा यमुना का पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बाढ़ः खादर को खाली कराने के निर्देश, तमाम विभागों को जारी हुआ अलर्ट

20 अगस्त 2019

एक चुनावी रैली के दौरान छोटी बच्ची से मिलते राजीव गांधी
Delhi NCR

जन्मदिन विशेषः ऐसे भी थे राजीव गांधी, उनके बारे में 5 दिलचस्प बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

20 अगस्त 2019

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः चार युवक तवी नदी में डूबे, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, सेना का शौर्य देख लोगों ने लगाए नारे

19 अगस्त 2019

Rain in Himachal Pradesh breaks year 2011 record 102 mm rain recorded in 24 hours
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में टूटा एक दशक का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में हुई इतने एमएम बारिश

18 अगस्त 2019

हसन अली-सामिया आरजू
Delhi NCR

बैचलर पार्टी से प्री-वेडिंग शूट तकः पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन की भारतीय दुल्हन के साथ अनदेखी तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2019

बारिश के कारण सड़कों पर हुआ जलभराव।
Varanasi

लगातार दूसरे दिन बारिश होने से कई इलाकों में भारी जलभराव, लोगों के घरों में घुसने लगा पानी

20 अगस्त 2019

यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हुआ नुकसान
यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हुआ नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तटवर्ती गांवों में होने लगा नुकसान
तटवर्ती गांवों में होने लगा नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में फंसे लोग
पानी में फंसे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसल बरबाद होने से दुखी किसान
फसल बरबाद होने से दुखी किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ के पानी से ट्रेक्टर निकालता किसान
बाढ़ के पानी से ट्रेक्टर निकालता किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
flood, yamuna river, rain
flood, yamuna river, rain - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कश्मीर से 370 हटाने के सवाल पर पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर जावेद मियांदाद बौखलाए, दिया ये जवाब

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर जावेद मियांदाद से जब कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के मुद्दे पर सवाल पूछा गया तो उनका जवाब ऐसा था जिसे सुनकर आपको हंसी आ जाएगी

20 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:02

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने की एक नए कॉन्सेप्ट वाले टीवी शो की शुरूआत

20 अगस्त 2019

ट्रंप की इमरान खान को चेतावनी 3:03

फोन पर मोदी से बात के बाद ट्रंप ने इमरान को कश्मीर मुद्दे पर दी ये सख्त हिदायत

20 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:19

खय्याम के जाने से बॉलीवुड में शोक, सोनू निगम बोले, नहीं हो सकता उनके जैसा कोई और

20 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:03

हसन अली आज करेंगे भारतीय दुल्हन शामिया आरजू से निकाह

20 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited