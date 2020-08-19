शहर चुनें
World photography day: फोटोग्राफी का बेहतरीन नमूना हैं स्मार्टफोन से ली गईं ये शानदार तस्वीरें

डिम्पल सिरोही, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 09:43 PM IST
nature photography
1 of 11
nature photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
फूलों की चाहत है तो जाहिर है खरोंचें आएंगी, कहां तक कांटों से बचाओगे दामन। 
कैक्टस की खूबसूरती इस तस्वीर में साफ बयां हो रही है। आज विश्व फोटोग्राफी दिवस है। जाहिर है स्मार्टफोन क्रांति आने के बाद से जहां फोटोग्राफी के मायने बदल गए हैं वहीं मोबाइल ने इसे आसान भी बना दिया है। वहीं इंटरनेट के फोटोग्राफी की पहुंच का एक अद्भुत विस्तार दिया है।

जैसे-जैसे मोबाइल की कैमरा क्वालिटी बढ़ी उसी तरह फोटोग्राफी में बूम आया है। ऐसे कई युवा हैं जो मोाबाइल से उम्दा फोटोग्राफी कर रहे हैं। आज हम आपके लिए लेकर आए मोबाइल से खींची गई ऐसी ही कुछ शानदार तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर आप भी मोबाइल फोटो के लिए प्रेरित हो सकते हैं।
nature photography
nature photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
nature photography
nature photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
flower photography
flower photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
flower photography
flower photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
flower photography
flower photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
sky
sky - फोटो : dimple sirohi
raindrop
raindrop - फोटो : dimple sirohi
nature photography
nature photography - फोटो : dimple sirohi
river, boat
river, boat - फोटो : amar ujala
sunset
sunset - फोटो : amar ujala
sunset
sunset - फोटो : dimple sirohi
