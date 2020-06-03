शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Meerut › untold story and a brutal murder in meerut, police arrested the accused after one year of murder

फेरी लगाने वाले युवक से मुलाकात पढ़ी-लिखी युवती को ले गई मौत के मुहाने तक, जिसके लिए सब छोड़ा, उसी ने बेरहमी से छीनी जिंदगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 09:33 PM IST
आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लुधियाना की रहने वाली 19 साल की पढ़ी लिखी युवती एक अजनबी के प्यार में ऐसी पड़ी कि उसे इस बात का अंदेशा भी न हो सका कि वह जिस पर विश्वास कर मोहब्बत के सफर पर आगे बढ़ रही है वह उसका प्रेमी नहीं बल्कि उसकी मौत का सौदागर है।  

जिस पर भरोसा कर युवती ने अपना घर परिवार सब छोड़ दिया उसी प्र्रेमी ने उसे मेरठ लाते ही बेहरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया। आगे पढ़े कैसे एक पढ़ी लिखी युवती को एक अजनबी से मुलाकात कैसे उसे मौत के मुहाने ते ले गई 
lockdown in meerut
Meerut

क्रिकेट तो कहीं गुपचुप उड़ाई जा रही दावत, ये तस्वीरें देखकर समझिए, क्यों चिंताजनक है मेरठ की स्थिति

3 जून 2020

मेरठ में लॉकडाउन
Meerut

कोरोना का पता नहीं पर पुलिस मार डालेगी.., जबरदस्ती चालान, कहीं दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत, जनता परेशान 

3 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी घायल
Meerut

बेटी के हत्यारे को देखते ही खौला मां का खून,पुलिस के सामने ही जड़ दिए थप्पड़

3 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी घायल
Meerut

एक धोखा और शर्मसार हुए 7 रिश्ते: दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती की हत्या, घिनौनी वारदात में साकिब के भाई-भाभी व दोस्त भी थे शामिल

3 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में शाकिब घायल
Meerut

हत्याकांड: 20 मिनट तक चलीं मुठभेड़, शातिर को लगीं तीन गोली, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 जून 2020

आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
Meerut

बीकॉम पास युवती को प्रेम जाल में फंसाया, फिर धोखा... बेरहम शाकिब ने किए थे शरीर के दो टुकड़े, खौफनाक है कहानी

3 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी घायल
Meerut

एसएसपी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद सिपाही को गोली मारकर शातिर फरार, फिर मुठभेड़ में घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

2 जून 2020

Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी भी पति से मिलने पहुंची थाने, एसपी से कहा-सर, अजितेश को छोड़ दो...

31 मई 2020

मुठभेड़
Meerut

मेरठ में ताबड़तोड़ मुठभेड़, इनामी समेत कई गोकश गोली लगने से घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मई 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: तांत्रिक ने हाईस्कूल के छात्र की चढ़ाई बलि, मारकर भूसे में दबा दिया था शव, देखें तस्वीरें

30 मई 2020

Live in Relationship Brutal End, Boyfriend And Girl Done Girlfriend Murder In other Affair
Dehradun

सहेली के प्रेमी से बढ़ी नजदीकियां, फिर दोनों ने ऐसे किया दोस्ती और प्यार के रिश्ते का खौफनाक अंत

29 मई 2020

रामलखन (फाइल फोटो), पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Lucknow

इटौंजाः अवैध संबंध की रंजिश में दो पक्ष भिड़े, एक की मौत, नौ घायल

29 मई 2020

मुठभेड़
Meerut

सीधी मुठभेड़: धांय-धांय चली गोलियां, जांबाज अफसरों के निशाने पर आए इनामी बदमाश, 13 तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और गोली लगने से घायल हुआ गार्ड
Meerut

गार्ड ने दिखाया गजब का साहस, गोली लगी पर नहीं लूटने दिया बैंक, तस्वीरें बयां कर रही सच्चाई

27 मई 2020

Crime news
Gorakhpur

दावत के दौरान दो चचेरे भाइयों के हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझाने में जुटी पुलिस, ये हो सकती है बड़ी वजह

26 मई 2020

हरिद्वार में लड़की की हत्या
Dehradun

लिव इन में रह रही युवती की हत्या से दहला हरिद्वार, सहेली संग प्रेमी फरार, शव की हालत देख पुलिस भी हैरान

25 मई 2020

मुजफ्फरनगर मर्डर केस
Meerut

लखनऊ लविश हत्याकांड: छह दिन... 600 किमी की दूरी और फिर एक कत्ल, खौफनाक है वारदात की पूरी कहानी

24 मई 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

लखनऊ के बाद मुजफ्फरनगर में दूसरा कत्ल, उठ रहे ये बड़े सवाल, उलझी डबल मर्डर की गुत्थी

24 मई 2020

Prayagraj Triple Murder Case
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज तिहरे हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, पुलिस ने सुना होता तो जिंदा होते तीन लोग!

23 मई 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: कंबल में लिपटी मिली दो युवतियों की लाश, काला पड़ चुका था खून, नहीं मिला कोई ठोस सबूत, कैसे खुलेगा राज

22 मई 2020

हत्या मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपी
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: 56 दिन और 54 कत्ल... पढ़िए- पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों की ये खास रिपोर्ट

22 मई 2020

मुठभेड़ में गोकश घायल
Meerut

मुठभेड़ की तस्वीरें, सिपाही के पेट में चाकू से किए वार, जांबाज अफसरों ने गोकश किया ढेर

21 मई 2020

आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
