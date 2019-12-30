शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान जाने वाले बयान पर मेरठ एसपी सिटी की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, उलेमा खफा, जा सकते हैं कोर्ट

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 09:05 AM IST
एसपी सिटी डॉ. अखिलेश नारायण सिंह
एसपी सिटी डॉ. अखिलेश नारायण सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिटी अखिलेश नारायण सिंह के अटपटे बोल पर मेरठ के शहरकाजी जैनुस सजिद्दीन ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। एसपी के बयान को अफसोसजनक बताते हुए कहा कि यह कौम की तौहीन है। शहरकाजी ने कहा 20 दिसंबर को जिन लोगों ने उत्पात मचाया या कानून हाथ में लिया हम उनका विरोध करते हैं। 
 
