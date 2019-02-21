बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहीदों की वीरांग्नाओं ने बांटा दर्द, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत न हारना प्रियंका, बच्चों को तुम्हारी जरूरत है'
सचिन त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 03:19 PM IST
मेरठ के बसा टीकरी गांव के शहीद अजय कुमार के घर में शोक पसरा है। मिलने-जुलने वालों का तांता लगा है। दुख की घड़ी इतनी बड़ी है कि उसे बयां नहीं किया जा सकता। अजय की शहादत के साथ मेरठ के कुछ उन परिवारों का भी दर्द ताजा हो गया, जब उनके परिवार का कोई सदस्य सीमा से तिरंगे में लिपटा आया था...सालों पुराना वो खौफनाक दिन आज भी उन्हें सालता है। देश पर कुर्बान होने वाले इन शहीदों की वीर नारियों-बेटियों की अजय के परिवार के प्रति बेहद संवेदना है। देखें कैसे इन वीरांगनाओं ने पति की शहादत के बाद खुद को संभाला: -
