Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   #pulwama, Martyrs widows shared pain with ajay wife, saying, your children need you Do not give up

शहीदों की वीरांग्नाओं ने बांटा दर्द, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत न हारना प्रियंका, बच्चों को तुम्हारी जरूरत है'

सचिन त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 03:19 PM IST
martyr ajay kumar wife
1 of 7
मेरठ के बसा टीकरी गांव के शहीद अजय कुमार के घर में शोक पसरा है। मिलने-जुलने वालों का तांता लगा है। दुख की घड़ी इतनी बड़ी है कि उसे बयां नहीं किया जा सकता। अजय की शहादत के साथ मेरठ के कुछ उन परिवारों का भी दर्द ताजा हो गया, जब उनके परिवार का कोई सदस्य सीमा से तिरंगे में लिपटा आया था...सालों पुराना वो खौफनाक दिन आज भी उन्हें सालता है। देश पर कुर्बान होने वाले इन शहीदों की वीर नारियों-बेटियों की अजय के परिवार के प्रति बेहद संवेदना है। देखें कैसे इन वीरांगनाओं ने पति की शहादत के बाद खुद को संभाला: -

 
