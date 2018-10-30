शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   police officers arrested badmash in encounter in meerut was a prize money

मुठभेड़: 25 हजार के इनामी को मारी गोली, अफसरों के सामने गिड़ड़िता रहा बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 05:57 PM IST
मेरठ न्यूज
1 of 5
परतापुर पुलिस के साथ सोमवार रात मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। जबकि उसका साथी मौके से फरार हो गया। देखें मौके की तस्वीरें:-

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up police latest news encounter
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अहोई पूजा
Dehradun

अहोई अष्टमी 2018: बन रहा दुर्लभ संयोग, संतान की तरक्की के लिए माताएं जरूर करें ये उपाय

30 अक्टूबर 2018

pink metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो का सबसे हाईटेक रूट शिव विहार से त्रिलोकपुरी, तस्वीरें देख कहोगे 'वाह क्या बात है'

30 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

दरोगा-महिला पर जानलेवा हमले का मुकदमा दर्ज, बड़े अधिकारियों पर गिर सकती है गाज, तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मर्डर: लंबी उम्र नहीं करवाचौथ पर पति की आखिरी रात... जानें क्यों कातिल बनी पत्नी, तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

कुदरत का करिश्मा: बेटी ने 17 माह बाद लिया 'जन्म', खौफनाक हादसे में हो गए थे शरीर के दो टुकड़े

29 अक्टूबर 2018

टीचर हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

महिला टीचर हत्याकांड में उलझी पुलिस, पति या फिर ये, कातिल कौन?

30 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अंसल वैली पति ने पत्नी को फेंका
Delhi NCR

जिसके लिए रखा लंबी उम्र का व्रत उसी ने ली जान, पढ़ें आखिर पति ने 8वीं मंजिल से क्यों फेंका?

29 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें ये तस्वीरें, खौफनाक हादसे को देख सिहर उठे थे लोग

30 अक्टूबर 2018

dance
Varanasi

यूपीः स्कूल में निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे एसडीएम, युवती के साथ इस हाल में मिले गुरुजी 

30 अक्टूबर 2018

पिंक लाइन मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

शिव विहार से त्रिलोकपुरी मेट्रो सेक्शनः कई बार बदलनी पड़ेगी ट्रेन, इसके अलावा भी हैं कई चुनौतियां

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एसबीआई खाताधारकों के लिए बड़ी खबर, बैंक ने शुरू की ये नई सुविधा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

80 दिन चलेगा ट्रायल
Lucknow

देश की पहली स्वदेशी ट्रेन-18 का नवंबर में होगा ट्रायल, शताब्दी से बेहतर इस ट्रेन में ये हैं खासियतें

30 अक्टूबर 2018

आईआरसीटीसी कराएगा ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन
Lucknow

आईआरसीटीसी कराएगा ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन, इन शहरों से मिलेगी ट्रेन, देनी होगी सिर्फ इतनी सी कीमत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

buses started between lucknow to kota
Lucknow

लखनऊ-कोटा के बीच एक जोड़ी जनरथ बसों का संचालन शुरू, यहां देखें किराया व टाइमिंग

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Etawah

पीएम आवास की चाह रखने वालों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आवास विकास परिषद ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

30 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

बेटियों के प्रहार से ईंट-पत्थर भी तार तार, मत लेना पंगा वरना महंगा पड़ेगा इनका वार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

father in law install CCTV camera in bathroom at sonebhadra
Varanasi

ससुर ने बहू के बाथरूम में लगवाए सीसीटीवी कैमरे, बुरी नीयत से इस तरह उठा पर्दा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

UP police daroga and army man fight at ballia in uttar pradesh
Varanasi

बलिया में बीच सड़क पर हुई दरोगा और फौजी की भिड़ंत, घंटों मची रही अफरातफरी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपावली पर सजावट का सामान
Lucknow

Happy Diwali: जानें, कैसे दीवाली पर सजावट जेब पर नहीं पड़ेगी भारी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Dhanteras
Dehradun

Dhanteras 2018: दूर करें उलझन, जानिये धनतेरस पूजन और खरीदारी का शुभ मुहूर्त

30 अक्टूबर 2018

surgical strike
Jammu

सेना ने पाकिस्तान से लिया बदला, ब्रिगेड मुख्यालय को बनाया निशाना, पाक को पहुंचाया भारी नुकसान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अहोई अष्टमी कल: महिलाएं अपनाएं ये पूजन विधि, सौभाग्य में बदल जाएगा संतान का दुर्भाग्य

30 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.