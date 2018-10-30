बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुठभेड़: 25 हजार के इनामी को मारी गोली, अफसरों के सामने गिड़ड़िता रहा बदमाश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 05:57 PM IST
परतापुर पुलिस के साथ सोमवार रात मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। जबकि उसका साथी मौके से फरार हो गया। देखें मौके की तस्वीरें:-
