शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut police beaten a sikh man in while he was going to bring medicine for his mother

मेरठ के हापुड़ अड्डा चौराहे पर पुलिस की गुंडागर्दी...., मां की दवाई लेने जा रहे सिख युवक से मारपीट, पगड़ी के साथ बेअदबी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 02:21 AM IST
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक
1 of 5
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ के हापुड़ अड्डे चौराहे पर पुलिसकर्मियों ने बुधवार रात आपा खो दिया। मां की दवाई लेने जा रहे एक सिख युवक को पुलिस ने पहले पीटा और फिर पगड़ी के साथ बेअदबी कर दी। इसकी सूचना पर पहुंचे सिख समाज के लोगों ने कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर जमकर हंगामा किया। वहीं, डीएम ने पूरे प्रकरण की जांच एसडीएम सदर को सौंपी है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AKTU/UPTU: बढ़ गई UPSEE परीक्षा की तारीख, हाथ से ना जाने दें क्रैश कोर्स का सुनहरा मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
meerut police latestnews city news police sikh man police beaten a man

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक
Meerut

मेरठ के हापुड़ अड्डा चौराहे पर पुलिस की गुंडागर्दी...., मां की दवाई लेने जा रहे सिख युवक से मारपीट, पगड़ी के साथ बेअदबी

9 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: रिचा को लेकर एक और खुलासा, बसपा में रहकर विकास ने खरीद ली थी सपा की सक्रिय सदस्यता

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Kanpur Encounter Case
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, विकास दुबे का करीबी जय अधिकारियों को कराता था अय्याशी

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बंदूक के दम पर विकास ने जबरन कराई थी अपने 'राइट हैंड' अमर की शादी, नौ दिन में सूनी हुई लड़की की मांग

9 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: कौन है सोनू खुल्लर जो विकास दुबे के लिए बनी रिचा, दिया कभी न भूलने वाला धोखा

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पुलिस को मिली कॉल रिकार्डिंग से हुआ खुलासा, थानेदार विकास से बोला- आज आर-पार कर दो वरना...

9 जुलाई 2020

अमर की नौ दिन पहले हुई थी शादी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: दसवें दिन विधवा हो गई इनामी बदमाश अमर की पत्नी, दुल्हन का साथ छोड़कर फरार हो गया था शातिर शूटर

9 जुलाई 2020

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
विज्ञापन
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: थानेदार और दरोगा की गद्दारी पर मुहर, देखते रहे थे खूनी खेल, कई पुलिसकर्मी रडार पर

9 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: डफरिन की दो स्टॉफ नर्स के साथ कोरोना के आठ नए मामले 

9 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
विकास दुबे की तलाश जारी (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के होटलों में चौकसी बढ़ी, भेष बदलने में माहिर है विकास दुबे, पुलिस ने बनाया खास प्लान

9 जुलाई 2020

अमर दुबे की फाइल फोटो व विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का भतीजा ढेर, थानेदार और दरोगा गिरफ्तार

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में सामने आई बड़ी लापरवाही, शिवली में दो दिन छिपा रहा विकास दुबे

9 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: बिकरू से महज पांच किमी. दूर दो दिन रुका कुख्यात विकास दुबे, पूरे प्रदेश में ढूंढती रही यूपी पुलिस

9 जुलाई 2020

दूल्हे ने हटाया मलबा
Dehradun

दुल्हनिया लेने निकले दूल्हे राजा ने पहले सड़क से मलबा साफ कर बहाया पसीना, बरातियों ने भी दिया साथ, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2020

suicide news
Meerut

दो सहेलियों की आत्महत्या बनी रहस्य, टैक्सी लेकर चार दिन तक साथ घूमीं, घर लौटकर एक साथ दे दी जान

9 जुलाई 2020

शहीद बेटे को सैल्यूट करते माता-पिता।
Chandigarh

मातृभूमि की रक्षा में बेटा हुआ शहीद, वृद्ध माता-पिता ने सैल्यूट कर दी आखिरी विदाई, देखें- तस्वीरें

9 जुलाई 2020

Allahabad University
Prayagraj

कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से इलाहाबाद विवि का छात्रावास खाली करने का निर्देश

8 जुलाई 2020

घर हुआ जमींदोज
Almora

उत्तराखंड: कुदरत के कहर से जमींदोज हुआ घर, मलबे में दबीं मां और दो बेटियों की मौत

8 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो।
Prayagraj

होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में होमगार्ड हिरासत में, दो भाइयों और दामाद को भी पुलिस ने कानपुर से दबोचा

8 जुलाई 2020

चीनी राजदूत होउ यांकीI (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में छात्र संगठनों ने चीनी राजदूत 'होउ यांकी' का किया विरोध, कहा- 'चाइना वापस जाओ'

8 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही शिवमूरत निषाद।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर की कहानी घायल सिपाही की जुबानी, कमर के नीचे लगी थी गोली

8 जुलाई 2020

हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
हंगामा करते लोग
हंगामा करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
हंगामा करते लोग
हंगामा करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
हंगामा करते लोग
हंगामा करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited