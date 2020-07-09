मेरठ के हापुड़ अड्डा चौराहे पर पुलिस की गुंडागर्दी...., मां की दवाई लेने जा रहे सिख युवक से मारपीट, पगड़ी के साथ बेअदबी

{"_id":"5f062e988ebc3e63b86db641","slug":"meerut-police-beaten-a-sikh-man-in-while-he-was-going-to-bring-medicine-for-his-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u092a\u0941\u095c \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940...., \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u092a\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0926\u092c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हंगामा करते लोग व पीड़ित युवक
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala