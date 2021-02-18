शहर चुनें

Meerut News: Pawan Jallad says that I am ready for hanging to Shabnam of Amroha

शबनम को फांसी देने के लिए तैयार हैं मेरठ के पवन जल्लाद, बोले- सिर्फ तारीख का इंतजार

kapil kumar
कपिल kapil
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 05:02 PM IST
पवन जल्लाद
1 of 5
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चार दोषियों को फांसी के फंदे पर लटकाने वाले मेरठ निवासी पवन जल्लाद एक बार फिर तैयार हैं। अमरोहा की शबनम की फांसी तय होने के मामले में पवन का कहना है कि बस तारीख तय हो जाए, वह फांसी देने के लिए तैयार हैं।
