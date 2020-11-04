शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Karwachauth festival celebrated with joy in western UP, Suhagins did moon sightings in auspicious time

पश्चिमी यूपी में हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया करवाचौथ का त्योहार, सुहागिनों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में किया चांद का दीदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 11:03 PM IST
karva chauth 2020 in up
1 of 6
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्मिची यूपी में करवा चौथ के त्योहार पर सुहागिनों ने व्रत रखकर पूजा अर्चना की। करवा चौथ की कथा सुनीं गई। शुभ मुहूर्त में चांद का दीदार कर व्रत खोला गया। घर के बुजुर्गों से आशीर्वाद लिया। पहले करवा चौथ का व्रत रख रही नवविवाहितों के बीच उत्साह का माहौल रहा।आगे तस्वीरों में देखें विभिन्न जिलों में किस प्रकार मनाया गया यह त्योहार

 
city & states meerut karva chauth 2020 karva chauth vrat katha

karva chauth 2020 in up
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
karva chauth 2020 in up
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
karva chauth 2020 in up
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
karva chauth 2020 in up
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सचिन राठी
सचिन राठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
karva chauth 2020 in up
karva chauth 2020 in up - फोटो : अमर उजाला
