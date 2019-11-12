शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Karthik Purnima 2019: Devotees reach at ganga for Kartik Purnima fair in western up

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेले में उमड़ा श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब, सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर मांगी खुशहाली की दुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 01:04 PM IST
Karthik Purnima 2019:
1 of 8
Karthik Purnima 2019: - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में मंगलवार को श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। मेरठ जनपद के एकमात्र गंगा स्नान मखदूमपुर मेले में श्रद्धालुओं ने बड़ी संख्या में गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। पिछले एक सप्ताह से ही भैंसा-बुग्गी और ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली आदि वाहनों से श्रद्धालुओं का गंगा मेले में पहुंचने का क्रम जारी था।

सोमवार को जहां दिन में नवविवाहित जोड़ों ने बैंडबाजों के साथ गंगा पूजन किया। वहीं, शाम के पितरों की शांति के लिए दीपदान एवं पिंडदान किया। मंगलवार को सुबह श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में डुबकी लगाकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया और खुशहाली समृद्धि की दुआ मांगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | T&C apply.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kartik purnima mela ganga snan mela mela
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चित्रकूट में मंदाकिनी नदी में लाखाें भक्तों ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी
Kanpur

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा: हर हर गंगे की गूंज के बीच श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा

12 नवंबर 2019

गुरुनानक बगीची
Agra

प्रकाश पर्वः 507 साल पहले कृष्ण की नगरी में आए थे गुरुनानक देव, ये है कुएं के पानी की कहानी

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईआरसीटीसी कराएगा दक्षिण भारत की यात्रा, पैकेज में मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

12 नवंबर 2019

Sarayu snan on Kartik Purnima in Ayodhya.
Faizabad

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान पर अयोध्या में दिखा बंदिशों का असर, श्रद्घालुओं की संख्या घटी, तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर यमुना घाट पर उमड़ी श्रद्घालुओं की भीड़
Agra

कार्तिक पूर्णिमाः ब्रज में राधे-राधे की गूंज, विदेशी भक्तों ने भी लगाई यमुना में आस्था की डुबकी

12 नवंबर 2019

हस्तिनापुर वन्य जीव विहार
Meerut

Exclusive: मेहमान परिंदों से गुलजार हुआ हस्तिनापुर वन्य जीव विहार, पहुंचे 20 प्रजातियों के पक्षी

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुई घटना के दौरान वकीलों द्वारा किए गए पथराव का नया वीडियो हुआ वायरल (लाल घेरे में ) पत्थर
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः सामने आया एक और वीडियो, लॉकअप पर पथराव करते दिख रहे वकील

12 नवंबर 2019

दबंगों ने समाचार पत्र वितरक को घर में घुसकर पीटा
Lucknow

दबंगों ने समाचार पत्र वितरक के घर पर बोला धावा, की मारपीट व तोड़फोड़, फिर धमकी देकर भागे

12 नवंबर 2019

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
विज्ञापन
चालक खींचते लोग
Delhi NCR

35 मिनट तक नाले पर लटकी रही कार, ऐसे बची चालक की जिंदगी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

12 नवंबर 2019

दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा सेवा निधि की ओर से तैयार किया जा रहा इंडिया गेट का प्रतिरूप
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: स्वर्ग से आने वाले देवताओं के स्वागत में देव दीपावली पर काशी को सजाने की भव्य तैयारी

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
मछली लदा हुआ ट्रक पलटा
Kanpur

मछली भरा ट्रक पलटने से सड़क बनी तालाब, लोगों ने दिनदहाड़े लूटी मछलियां, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

12 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

JNU: 10 रुपये वाले कमरे के देने होंगे तीन सौ रुपये, पहली बार वसूले जाएंगे सर्विस चार्ज के 1700

12 नवंबर 2019

कुकरैल तटबंध के दायरे में आ रहे मकान ढहाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए घरों पर लाल निशान लगा रहे हैं.
Lucknow

लखनऊः कुकरैल नाले को सुंदर बनाने के लिए चलेगा बुल्डोजर, इन इलाकों के तोड़े जाएंगे सैकड़ों मकान

12 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर
Agra

दीपक चाहर के पिता बोले, तपस्या का फल अब मिला, पढ़िए युवा क्रिकेटर की सफलता की कहानी

12 नवंबर 2019

snowfall and rainfall prediction for himachal pradesh by meteorological department
Chamba

हिमाचल की चोटियों पर फिर बर्फबारी, ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ा, इतने दिन खराब रहेगा मौसम

12 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के दीदार को अब नहीं पड़ेगा जेब पर बोझ, महज बीस रुपये का टिकट, जानिए कैसे

12 नवंबर 2019

Kartik Purnima 2019 ganga snan in haridwar and rishikesh photos
Dehradun

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 2019: गंगा स्नान के लिए हरिद्वार में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़, तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी
Agra

आगरा के इस ऋषि के कराए यज्ञ के बाद हुआ था श्रीराम का जन्म, जानिए कौन हैं ये

12 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर
Agra

जब ग्रेग चैपल ने कहा था दीपक, तुम क्रिकेटर बनने लायक नहीं, अब रचा इतिहास

12 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
Agra

ताजमहलः अयोध्या फैसले के बाद बढ़ गई पर्यटकों की संख्या, लंबे इंताजार के बाद हो रहा दीदार

12 नवंबर 2019

भगवान श्रीराम का माता सीता के साथ पहला सिक्का
Agra

इतिहासः दादा ने बनवाई बाबरी मस्जिद, तो पोते ने चलवाया श्रीराम का सिक्का

12 नवंबर 2019

school bus crushed two year old kid in ramnagar, died
Dehradun

दो साल के बच्चे के लिए काल बनी स्कूल बस, दर्दनाक मौत, गुस्साए लोगों ने शव सड़क पर रख लगाया जाम

12 नवंबर 2019

Karthik Purnima 2019:
Karthik Purnima 2019: - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मखदूमपुर मेले में श्रद्धालु
मखदूमपुर मेले में श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु
मुजफ्फरनगर के शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में ट्रैक्टर से जाते श्रद्धालु
कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा स्नान मेले में ट्रैक्टर से जाते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Karthik Purnima 2019
Karthik Purnima 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा किनारे पूजा करतीं श्रद्धालु
शामली में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा गंगा किनारे पूजा करतीं श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अगर ऐसा नहीं करते तो अमजद नहीं बन पाते गब्बर सिंह

अमजद खान जिन्होंने गब्बर सिंह का खतरनाक किरदार निभा कर लोगों के मन में हमेशा के लिए अपनी गहरी छाप छोड़ दी। आज उनके जन्मदिन पर हम आपको बताएंगे कि फिल्म शोले के लिए अमजद खान गब्बर सिंह के किरदार के लिए पहली पसंद नहीं थे।

12 नवंबर 2019

मछली 1:31

कानपुर में सड़क पर दिखीं गिरीं हजारों मछलियां,थैला भरकर ले जाने लगे लोग

12 नवंबर 2019

नोएडा न्यूज 1:20

नाले में फंसी कार, पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड के पहुंचने से पहले लोगों ने ऐसे बचाई युवक की जान

12 नवंबर 2019

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 2:20

देशभर में 550वें प्रकाश पर्व की धूम, कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए घाटों पर उमड़े लोग

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:26

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता का संघर्ष, किसकी बनेगी सरकार या फिर लगेगा राष्ट्रपति शासन

12 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited