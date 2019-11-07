शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   inspector Laxmi Singh Chauhan has won ten gallantry award, know why she is sent to jail

प्रदेश के मलाईदार थानों में तैनात रही हैं इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान, इनके बारे में हैं ये चर्चाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 07:19 PM IST
इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान
इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के लिंक रोड थाने में एसएचओ रहते हुए बरामदगी की रकम में से 70 लाख रुपये डकारने की आरोपी यूपी पुलिस की इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान ने गुरुवार को मेरठ कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। ऐसा पहली बार है जब इंस्पेक्टर किसी प्रकार की घोटालेबाजी में फंसी हैं।

हालांकि दबंग लेडी इंस्पेक्टर की छवि रखने वाली अक्सर चर्चाओं में रहती हैं। कोर्ट में सरेंडर के बाद वह फिर से चर्चाओं में हैं। आगे जानें इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान से जुड़ी कुछ और बातें: -
inspector laxmi chauhan laxmi chauhan sho
इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान
इंस्पेक्टर लक्ष्मी चौहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
