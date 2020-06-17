शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   India China Dispute, VHP activists has protest against China and burnt of mannequin in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh

चीन के खिलाफ आक्रोश, विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूंका पुतला, जमकर नारेबाजी, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 03:24 PM IST
विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला फूंका
1 of 6
विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के खिलाफ पश्चिमी यूपी के बिजनौर जिले में बुधवार को जमकर नारेबाजी हुई। इस दौरान विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के जमकर नारे लगाए। इसके बाद चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग का पुतला भी फूंका। अगली स्लाइडों में देखिए तस्वीरें-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
china latest news uttar pradesh news in hindi up latest news update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चीन के खिलाफ दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चीन के खिलाफ फूटा गुस्सा, चीनी राष्ट्रपति के फूंके पुतले, कुछ ने तोड़ दिया व्यापारिक करार

17 जून 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक मिनट में मिट गई 10 हजार किमी की दूरी, ऐसे मनाई गई शादी की 50वीं सालगिरह

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
समता फाउंडेशन ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला फूंका
Agra

सैनिकों की शहादत पर कान्हा की नगरी में चीन के खिलाफ फूटा आक्रोश, जलाए राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर

17 जून 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर दिख रहा है नक्शा विवाद का असर, खेती के लिए नहीं मिल रहा खाद और बीज

17 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
People protest against China in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

भारत-चीन सीमा पर जवानों की शहादत से उबला लोगों का गुस्सा, चीनी झंडे जलाए और चीनी प्रोडक्ट तोड़े, तस्वीरें

17 जून 2020

Boycott China Products photo gallery: uttarakhand public angry, shown anger by protest
Dehradun

गलवां घाटी विवाद: 20 भारतीय सैनिकों की शहादत से उत्तराखंड की जनता में आक्रोश, देशवासी ऐसे जाहिर कर रहे गुस्सा

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

cycle business hiked up during lockdown in lucknow
Lucknow

कोरोना से जंग में खुद को फिट रखने के लिए साइकिलिंग कर रहे लोग, 30 फीसदी बढ़ा कारोबार

17 जून 2020

surya grahan
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: 500 साल बाद बन रहा है सूर्य ग्रहण पर अद्भुत संयोग, जानिए कैसा होगा इसका असर

17 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC (Advertorial)

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
आईएनएस वेला
Jammu

युद्ध की स्थिति में चीन को चकरघिन्नी बना सकती है आईएनएस वेला, ये हैं खासियतें

17 जून 2020

श्याम बाबू ने मेहनत के दम पर सिपाही से डिप्टी कलेक्टर तक का सफर तय किया।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कैसी है इस शख्स की सफलता की दास्तां, जिन्हें करते थे सलाम, अब लेते हैं उनकी सलामी

17 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से छीन सकता है दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म का खिताब, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास वजह

17 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: मानसून की पहली बारिश के बाद खिल उठे किसानों के चेहरे, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर हुआ पानी-पानी

17 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण
Delhi NCR

21 जून को लगेगा साल का सबसे लंबा सूर्य ग्रहण, दिन में होगी रात, इस राशि वालों को करनी होगी विशेष पूजा

17 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bareilly

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह की सुसाइड हिस्ट्री की सर्च, फिर दे दी जान, कहता था-एक्टर के पास किस चीज की कमी थी?

17 जून 2020

monsoon will reach lucknow in 24 to 72 hours
Lucknow

24 से 72 घंटों में मानसून लखनऊ पहुंचने के आसार, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

17 जून 2020

चीनी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करें
Jammu

लद्दाख से जम्मू-कश्मीर तक चीन की हरकत पर आक्रोश, लोग बोले- मोदी जी, अब नासूर का इलाज जरूरी है

17 जून 2020

चीनी राष्ट्रपति का पुतला और चीनी झंडा जलाया
Varanasi

Boycott Chinese Products: देश के जवानों की शहादत पर देशभर में गुस्सा, धर्मनगरी काशी में चीनी झंडा और राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया

17 जून 2020

भारत-चीन विवाद
Meerut

आर्मी के रिटायर्ड अफसर बोले- आंखों में आंखें डालकर सामना कर रही सेना, युद्ध करेगा तो औंधे मुंह गिरेगा चीन

17 जून 2020

बोफोर्स तोप
Jammu

लद्दाख में तैनात सुरक्षाबलों को दी गईं आपातकालीन शक्तियां, श्रीनगर से भेजी गईं बोफोर्स तोपें

17 जून 2020

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान को फिर सिखाया सबक, तीन सैनिक ढेर

17 जून 2020

anamika shukla case
Lucknow

अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुष्पेंद्र गैंग ने दो शैक्षिक दस्तावेजों पर 11 जिलों में...

17 जून 2020

anamika shukla
Lucknow

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण: मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र का नया खुलासा, कहा- मैं नौकरी...

17 जून 2020

विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला फूंका
विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला फूंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में पुतला फूंका गया
बिजनौर में पुतला फूंका गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नारेबाजी करते विहिप कार्यकर्ता
नारेबाजी करते विहिप कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुतला फूंका गया
पुतला फूंका गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नारेबाजी करते कार्यकर्ता
नारेबाजी करते कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन का सामान जलाकर किया विरोध
चीन का सामान जलाकर किया विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited