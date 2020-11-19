शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Gold and silver coins found in Shamli are 700 years old

यूपी: सोने-चांदी के सिक्कों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, सामने आया असली सच, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 06:49 PM IST
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
1 of 5
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के गांव खेड़ी खुशनाम में मिले सोने-चांदी के सिक्के करीब 700 साल पुराने हैं। यह खुलासा पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग मेरठ के अधीक्षक पुरातत्वविद डॉ. डीबी गणनायक ने गांव में मिले एक सिक्के की जांच करने के बाद किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut shamli latest news uttar pradesh news in hindi up news hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अस्सी घाट पर छट पूजा के लिए वेदी पर दीप जलाकर पूजा करती महिला ।
Varanasi

Chhath 2020: छठ पूजा के दिन यातायात डायवर्जन देखकर ही निकलें घर से, गंगा घाटों की ओर वाहनों का संचालन प्रतिबंधित

19 नवंबर 2020

Government job: 290 posts recruitment in various departments by himachal Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur
Bilaspur

सरकारी नौकरी: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग भरेगा 290 पद, इस दिन से करें आवेदन

19 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
रॉक गार्डन
Chandigarh

आठ माह बाद खुला चंडीगढ़ का रॉक गार्डन, पहले दिन पहुंचे 1400 लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

19 नवंबर 2020

बजरंग पुनिया और संगीता फौगाट।
Chandigarh

अनोखी शादी : पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता सात नहीं, लेंगे आठ फेरे, वजह तारीफ करने वाली

19 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप कर्ज की समस्या से परेशान है? कराएं सामूहिक सत्यनारायण पाठ एवं हवन, होंगी समस्त परेशानियां दूर
Puja

क्या आप कर्ज की समस्या से परेशान है? कराएं सामूहिक सत्यनारायण पाठ एवं हवन, होंगी समस्त परेशानियां दूर
बवाल के बाद मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
Kanpur

यूपी: विधायक का हाथ, अफसरों के साथ, दरोगा सब पर भारी, खुद को बताता है सिंघम

19 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रो. धर्मेंद्र सिंह सेंगर, डॉ एलपी मिश्रा, पंकज प्रसून
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के सौ वर्ष पूरे, पूर्व स्टूडेंट्स ने साझा कीं यादें, बोले...

19 नवंबर 2020

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का किसी को ख्याल नहीं।
Gorakhpur

मौत को 'दावत' देकर त्योहार का जश्न मना रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें किसी को नहीं है कोरोना का खौफ

19 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
घाटमपुर में मासूम की निर्मम हत्या का मामला
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर में बच्ची का पेट फाड़ निकाला था दिल और फेफड़े, पोस्टमार्टम में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

19 नवंबर 2020

छठ पर पूजा करती महिलाएं।
Varanasi

Chhath 2020: छठ महापर्व पर घरों में गूंजने लगे गीत, आज होगा खरना, प्रशासन की अपील- घर पर करें पूजा

19 नवंबर 2020

क्या आप कर्ज की समस्या से परेशान है? कराएं सामूहिक सत्यनारायण पाठ एवं हवन, होंगी समस्त परेशानियां दूर
Puja

क्या आप कर्ज की समस्या से परेशान है? कराएं सामूहिक सत्यनारायण पाठ एवं हवन, होंगी समस्त परेशानियां दूर
बदरीनाथ धाम
Chamoli

कपाट बंद होते ही जयकारों से गूंजा बदरीनाथ धाम, सेना की बैंड की धुन पर जमकर थिरके श्रद्धालु, तस्वीरें...

19 नवंबर 2020

जालंधर में महिला ने दी जान।
Chandigarh

पति की बरसी पर बेटे को की वीडियो कॉल, सामने ही फंदे पर लटक गई मां, जानें वजह

19 नवंबर 2020

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Case: विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर में पूछताछ के लिए 133 दिन बाद पत्नी रिचा दुबे को समन जारी

19 नवंबर 2020

पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी व महंत दिग्विजय नाथ।
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी गोरखपुर के इस महंत के निधन पर हो गई थीं दुखी, कहा था- 'ऐसे लोग धरती पर नहीं मिलते'

19 नवंबर 2020

कपूरथला आरसीएफ में तैयार किया गया डबल डेकर कोच।
Chandigarh

पटरी पर जल्द दौड़ेगी देश की पहली हाईस्पीड डबल डेकर ट्रेन, प्लेन जैसी सुविधा, देखें तस्वीरें...

19 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी जेई
Banda

यूपी: मासूमों को घर में बुला मोबाइल पर गेम खिलाता था दरिंदा जेई, बेचने के लिए बनाता था गंदे-गंदे वीडियो

19 नवंबर 2020

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और कांग्रेस का चुनाव चिह्न। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी ने आपातकाल के बाद देवरहा बाबा से लिया था आशीर्वाद, इस वजह से 'पंजा' को बनाया था चुनाव चिह्न

19 नवंबर 2020

encounter in nagrota
Jammu

तस्वीरें: गोला-बारूद ले जा रहे चार पाक आतंकी ढेर, 11 एके-47 बरामद, खतरनाक इरादों को जवानों ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

19 नवंबर 2020

समस्या सुनतीं सोनाली।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में एक दिन की थानेदार बनीं सोनाली, कहा- फरियादी संकोच न करें, पुलिस दिखाए अपनापन

19 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए सैलानी
Agra

ताजमहल की 'दीवानगी': सैलानियों की लंबी कतार, एएसआई प्रवेश संख्या बढ़ाने को नहीं तैयार

19 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020
Gorakhpur

छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए इस विभाग ने किया खास इंतजाम, इनका काम जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

19 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020
Gorakhpur

Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर पूजन सामग्री से पटे हैं बाजार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

19 नवंबर 2020

सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के मुगलकालीन सिक्के बरामद
सोने-चांदी के मुगलकालीन सिक्के बरामद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिक्के मिले
सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X