Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Dancer Sapna Chaudhary, such a headlining, read these 10 big things related to them ...
Dancer Sapna Chaudhary, such a headlining, read these 10 big things related to them ...
1 of 10

सपना चौधरी की इन तस्वीरों ने Facebook पर मचाया धमाल, आप भी देखिए

डिजिटम टीम/ कपिल कुमार, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 06:40 PM IST
हरियाणा की मशहूर डांसर सपना चौधरी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। ये बात अलग है कि वो अपने डांस को लेकर पहले ही बेहद फेमस हैं, लेकिन अब उन्होंने अपने फॉलोअर्स बढ़ाने के लिए एक नया तरीका निकाला है। जानने के लिए आगे जरूर पढ़ें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dancer sapna chaudhary haryana facebook whatsapp sapna choudhary

Recommended

Seeing these pictures of cruelity and Humanity
Kanpur

''हैवानियत और इंसानियत'' की ये तस्वीरें देखकर हर किसी की आंख भर आई

2 जनवरी 2018

modi government change income tax rule
Dehradun

मोदी सरकार ने बदला इनकम टैक्स का यह नियम, जिसके बाद अब आपकी खैर नहीं

2 जनवरी 2018

ram rahim meeting with family on new year first day
Chandigarh

नए साल के पहले दिन राम रहीम से मिलने आए बेटा-बेटी व बहू, कह गए बड़ी बात

2 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 दिसंबर 2017

unique marriage in punjab, bride farewell in helicopter
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन, तेल हुआ खत्म...फिर ऐसे हुई विदाई

2 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

31 दिसंबर 2017

More in City & states

Reliance jio secret code for call divert on another phone
Dehradun

JIO का नंबर इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो याद कर लें ये दो कोड, मुश्किल समय में होगा बड़ा फायदा

2 जनवरी 2018

Now apply online for driving licence and vehicle ragistration certificate
Chandigarh

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस या RC बनवाना है, तो देखिए बदल गया ये बड़ा नियम

2 जनवरी 2018

indian army soldier jagsir singh martyr, pakistan violates ceasefire in nowshera sector
Chandigarh

'मैं आ रही हूं, मुझे आखिरी बार शहीद भाई का चेहरा देखना है...फिर करना अंतिम संस्कार'

2 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

31 दिसंबर 2017

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
Lucknow

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

28 दिसंबर 2017

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

31 दिसंबर 2017

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

palwal: a shocking revelation came about psycho killer who killed 6 people on new years
Delhi NCR

पलवलः एक रात में 6 हत्याएं करने वाले साइको किलर के बारे में पुलिस ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

2 जनवरी 2018

trainee ias officer deepak saxena died in road accident
Delhi NCR

शादी के एक महीने के अंदर ही इस IIS अधिकारी का उजड़ गया संसार, गंवाई जान 

1 जनवरी 2018

bad effect on these zodiac sign
Dehradun

हो जाइए सावधान: ये तीन ग्रह बिगाड़ेंगे कर्क, कन्या, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वालों के काम

2 जनवरी 2018

hidden benefit of your atm card
Dehradun

आपके ATM कार्ड में है ऐसी सुविधा जो बुरे वक्त में देगी साथ, क्या जानते हैं आप?

2 जनवरी 2018

all indian banks will provide door step services to customers
Chandigarh

देश भर के बैंक 1 जनवरी से देंगे ये खास सुविधा, देखिए जल्दी से फायदा उठाइए

26 दिसंबर 2017

state bank of india new rules for customer from 01 january
Dehradun

01 जनवरी से SBI ग्राहकों के लिए बदल गए ये नियम, पढ़ेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

2 जनवरी 2018

all banks will give door service to customers from 01 january
Dehradun

नए साल में सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने जा रहे ये खास सुविधा, जान लेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

1 जनवरी 2018

palwal psycho killer earlier also went to jail in 2015 for this offence
Delhi NCR

साइको किलर था पूर्व लेफ्टिनेंट, 6 को उतारा मौत के घाट, पहले भी जा चुका है जेल

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.