big revealing in singer family murder case

गायक परिवार हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपी शिष्य का ये सच जानकार पुलिस हैरान

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 08:42 AM IST
murder in shamli
1 of 8
murder in shamli - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जिले में भजन गायक अजय पाठक सहित परिवार के चार सदस्यों की हत्या जागरण मंडली में शामिल उनके सबसे नजदीकी कलाकार व शिष्य हिमांशु सैनी ने की थी। हरियाणा पुलिस ने उसे मंगलवार देर रात उस समय पानीपत टोल प्लाजा (हरियाणा) के पास से गिरफ्तार किया, जब वह कार में आग लगाकर भाग रहा था। कार की डिक्की से भजन गायक के बेटे भागवत का अधजला शव भी बरामद हुआ था।
shamli murder case murder in shamli murder news up police crime news shamli police मर्डर केस
murder in shamli
murder in shamli - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली मर्डर केस
शामली मर्डर केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे परिवार के सदस्यों के फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे परिवार के सदस्यों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
