बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: मोदी-राहुल की मिमिक्री ने किया लोटपोट तो नाटक ने सिखाये 'अंधविश्वास के दुष्परिणाम'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 09:07 PM IST
कानपुर के छत्रपति शाहू जी महाराज विश्वविद्यालय (सीएसजेएमयू) में शनिवार को युवा महोत्सव के दूसरे दिन गीत-संगीत और नाट्य मंचन के बीच हास्य अभिनय की भी शानदार प्रस्तुती हुई। विभिन्न कॉलेजों से आए छात्र-छात्राओं ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से लेकर कई राजनेताओं, फिल्मी अभिनेताओं की मिमिक्री कर लोगों को खूब हंसाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a50ea5a4f1c1b18758b4d5f","slug":"youth-festival-in-kanpur-university","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u0947 '\u0905\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.