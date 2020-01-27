शहर चुनें

देश के संविधान और गणतंत्र पर खतरे के काले बादल मंडरा रहे हैं: यशवंत सिन्हा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 08:22 PM IST
शांति यात्रा लेकर सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव व पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा
शांति यात्रा लेकर सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव व पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए (नागरिकता संशोधन कानून) संविधान के खिलाफ है और मुद्दों से ध्यान हटाने के लिए भाजपा सरकार चाल चल रही है। यह बात इटावा के सैफई में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा ने कही। मुंबई से गांधी शांति यात्रा लेकर निकले  पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा रविवार को सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव के गांव सैफई पहुंचे।

यहां गणतंत्र दिवस पर आयोजित समारोह में उन्होंने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव के साथ शिरकत की।  यशवंत सिन्हा ने कहा कि हम लोग गांधीजी के सत्य, शांति और अहिंसा का संदेश लेकर यात्रा पर निकले हैं।
 
