देश के संविधान और गणतंत्र पर खतरे के काले बादल मंडरा रहे हैं: यशवंत सिन्हा

{"_id":"5e2ef7268ebc3e971b5bfc9c","slug":"yashwant-sinha-said-dark-clouds-of-danger-are-hovering-over-the-country-s-constitution-and-republic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902: \u092f\u0936\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शांति यात्रा लेकर सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव व पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
