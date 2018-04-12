बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब फैशन का लगा तड़का ताे मचल उठा हर किसी का दिल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 02:23 PM IST
आईआईटी कानपुर में परास्नातक छात्रों के लिए कल्चरल फेस्टिवल इंप्रेशन का आयोजन हुआ। डांसिंग में छात्रों ने क्लासिकल, नार्थ इंडियन, भंगड़ा, बॉलीवुड स्टाइल के डांस परफॉरमेंस से खूब धमाल मचाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acf1e5f4f1c1b663d8b4aec","slug":"when-it-came-to-fashion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.