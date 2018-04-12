शहर चुनें

जब फैशन का लगा तड़का ताे मचल उठा हर किसी का दिल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 02:23 PM IST
फैशन का तड़का
1 of 5
आईआईटी कानपुर में परास्नातक छात्रों के लिए कल्चरल फेस्टिवल इंप्रेशन का आयोजन हुआ। डांसिंग में छात्रों ने क्लासिकल, नार्थ इंडियन, भंगड़ा, बॉलीवुड स्टाइल के डांस परफॉरमेंस से खूब धमाल मचाया।




 
