weather report today, rain in these cities of UP, weather department prediction news

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Mar 2020 06:35 PM IST
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में पिछले दो दिनों में मौसम में बड़ा फेरबदल देखने को मिला है। होली के पर्व से एक दिन पहले अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 था जो होली के दिन अचानक बदले मौसम की वजह से पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़ककर 20.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया।
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction

