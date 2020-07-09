शहर चुनें
Vikas Dueby Arrested in Ujjain: security personnel walked behind vikas for 2 hours

Vikas Dubey Arrested in Ujjain: विकास दुबे के साथ दो वकील भी पहुंचे, आत्मसमर्पण का था इरादा! चश्मदीद ने बताई अहम बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 03:30 PM IST
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में आठ पुलिसवालों की हत्या करने के मामले में गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे गुरुवार को उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। गुरुवार सुबह मंदिर की सुरक्षा कंपनी ने संदिग्ध जानकर पकड़ा और पुलिस को सूचना दी।
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे - फोटो : ani
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे - फोटो : ani
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे को गिरफ्तार कर महाकाल थाने पहुंची पुलिस
विकास दुबे को गिरफ्तार कर महाकाल थाने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
