Vikas Dubey: The judicial commission team asked these questions to the STF team

विकास दुबे और प्रभात मिश्रा का एनकाउंटर करने वाली एसटीएफ टीम से न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने पूछे ये सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 04:04 PM IST
न्यायिक आयोग की जांच शुरू
न्यायिक आयोग की जांच शुरू - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड की जांच करने आई न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने एनकाउंटर के हर पहलू पर पुलिस अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। टीम वारदात स्थल के बाद एक-एक करके एनकाउंटर स्थलों पर पहुंची। एनकाउंटर में शामिल रहे पुलिस कर्मियों सेे पूछताछ की। जांच आयोग ने विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर में पुलिस की गाड़ी पलटने वाली जगह भौंती हाइवे का मुआयना किया।

 
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: प्रभात एनकाउंटर में कितने सिपाही हुए थे घायल, आयोग ने पूछा कि पुलिस की गाड़ी पंचर हुई तो क्या उसमें...

29 अगस्त 2020

मौके पर पहुंची तीन सदस्यीय न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने पूछा- 'आपको कैसे पता चला कि बदमाश यहीं हैं, फायरिंग सबसे पहले...

29 अगस्त 2020

operation Zadoora and operation Killora
Jammu

ऑपरेशन जदूरा और किलूराः 16 घंटे में शकूर सहित सात आतंकियों का सफाया, सीमा पार बौखलाहट का माहौल

29 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांड: जेल में ऐसी बैरक रखा गया है विवेक तिवारी, जहां बंदीरक्षक रख रहे नजर, ये है खास वजह

29 अगस्त 2020

Yogita Gautam Murder Case
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांड: विवेक तिवारी के खिलाफ ये हैं अहम सबूत, योगिता के नाखून में लगी खाल की खुरचन...

29 अगस्त 2020

न्यायिक आयोग की जांच शुरू
न्यायिक आयोग की जांच शुरू - फोटो : amar ujala
जांच को पहुंची टीम
जांच को पहुंची टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
