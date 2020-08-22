शहर चुनें
एसआई ने आईजीआरएस पर डाली थी झूठी जांच रिपोर्ट, कहा जय बाजपेई के मकान में कोई पुलिस वाला नहीं रहता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 03:49 PM IST
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के मकान में सीओ नजीराबाद ने छापा मारकर वहां रहने वाले तीन दरोगाओं को पकड़ा। डीआईजी ने गुरुवार देर शाम तीनों को सस्पेंड कर दिया। आईजी ने ऐसे पुलिसकर्मियों से विभाग की छवि धूमिल होने की बात कही है। दूसरी ओर अशोक नगर चौकी प्रभारी संजय कुमार शुक्ला ने आईजीआरएस पर डाली थी। जांच रिपोर्ट में जय के मकान में किसी भी पुलिसकर्मी के रहने की बात से साफ इनकार कर दिया।
