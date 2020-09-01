शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई व उसके भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने को नोटिस चस्पा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 10:29 PM IST
जय व उसके भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने को नोटिस चस्पा
जय व उसके भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने को नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बापजेई और उसके फरार भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने के लिए पुलिस ने मंगलवार को मुनादी कराकर आरोपियों संपत्तियों के बाहर नोटिस चस्पा किया गया।
 
