विकास दुबे कांड: पुलिस व राजनीति में है जय बाजपेई के भाई रजय का रसूख, अब किया कोर्ट में सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 08:58 AM IST
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई के तीनों भाइयों पर पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर और कुर्की की कार्रवाई के साथ इनाम भी घोषित किया था लेकिन शहर और प्रदेश पुलिस को धता बताकर लगभग एक माह से फरार चल रहे तीनों भाई कोर्ट में समर्पण करके जेल चले गए। जय की तरह ही उसके भाई रजय का रसूख भी कुछ कम नहीं है।

 
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वैता
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वैता - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
