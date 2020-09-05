शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey encounter kanpur Jai Bajpai 11 properties Farm House And Luxurious House including four luxury cars will be seized

विकास दुबे के करीबी करोड़पति पर कसा शिकंजा, पत्नी के नाम आलीशान मकान समेत ये संपत्तियां होंगी जब्त

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 08:49 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
1 of 7
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर जिलाधिकारी ने शुक्रवार देर रात कुख्यात विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई और उसके तीनों भाइयों के 11 भवन व भूखंड और 12 वाहनों को जब्त करने का आदेश जारी किया। जब्त किए जाने वाले वाहनों की सूची में बिकरू कांड के बाद विजय नगर चौराहे पर पकड़ी गई लग्जरी कारें ऑडी, फॉरच्यूनर और हुंडई वेरना भी शामिल हैं। शनिवार से पुलिस और प्रशासन की टीमें कार्रवाई शुरू करेंगी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter vikas dubey jai bajpai news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ
Kanpur

vikas dubey news: चार लग्जरी कारों समेत जय की 11 संपत्तियां होंगी जब्त, पत्नी के नाम अर्जित की जायदाद

5 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

5 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
जय के तीनों भाइयों ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: जय के तीनों भाइयों का वकील की ड्रेस में कोर्ट में समर्पण, 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया जेल

4 सितंबर 2020

रोते- बिलखते परिजन।(मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Basti

तस्वीरें: चंद मिनट में ही बुझ गया तीन घरों का चिराग, मुफलिसी में जी रहा था तीनों का परिवार

5 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
इटावा में जांच करती न्यायिक आयोग की टीम
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: प्रवीण दुबे एनकाउंटर पर आयोग की टीम ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल, कई के जवाब देने में खुद उलझी पुलिस

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में खुलेंगे धार्मिक स्थल, क्वारंटीन अवधि को घटाया, जानिए कैबिनेट के 20 बड़े फैसले

5 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: पुलिस व राजनीति में है जय बाजपेई के भाई रजय का रसूख, अब किया कोर्ट में सरेंडर

5 सितंबर 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

शिक्षक दिवस पर विशेष: ‘राजनीति में न होते तो सेना में जनरल होते अखिलेश यादव’

5 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी
Kanpur

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी, पलक झपकते चढ़ जाता दीवार, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी हैरान कर देंगी

5 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में कालसर्प दोष है ? आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

यूपी में आज खुले रहेंगे सभी दफ्तर-बाजार, कल रहेगा लॉकडाउन

5 सितंबर 2020

आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े हत्यारोपी
Agra

आगराः व्यापारी की हत्या के बाद दमन और दीव में मौजमस्ती करने गए हत्यारोपी

5 सितंबर 2020

मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Agra

व्यापारी हत्याकांड : 10 नहीं, 40 लाख रुपये की हुई थी लूट, ट्रांसपोर्टर का भतीजा निकला मास्टरमाइंड

5 सितंबर 2020

मथुरा में बारिश के बाद के बाद के हालात
Agra

एक घंटे की बारिश में ताल-तलैया बना शहर, कार यमुना में बही, ड्राइवर ने कूदकर बचाई जान

5 सितंबर 2020

बारिश के बाद भरा पानी
Agra

एक घंटे की बारिश में सड़कें बन गई नहर, फेल हुए नगर निगम के दावे, देखें तस्वीरें

5 सितंबर 2020

महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: महिला की हत्या का खुलासा, पति निकला कातिल, ये रही वारदात के पीछे की बड़ी वजह

4 सितंबर 2020

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
Agra

अब शनिवार को भी भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे द्वारिकाधीश, मंदिर खुलने की व्यवस्था में परिवर्तन

4 सितंबर 2020

बुजुर्ग महिला की गर्दन पकड़कर खींचते हुए जीप में ले गए थानाध्यक्ष
Meerut

आखिर क्यों बुजुर्ग महिला की गर्दन पकड़कर खींच रहे ये पुलिस अफसर, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मामला

4 सितंबर 2020

स्मारकों पर पर्यटक
Agra

तीन दिन में सिर्फ 959 सैलानियों ने देखे स्मारक, ताजमहल के दीवाने ज्यादा

4 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand news: lady leader son birthday party, broke covid 19 rule
Dehradun

नेता के बेटे की बर्थडे पार्टी में जमकर मचा हुड़दंग, बाइक रैली निकालकर तोड़े कोरोना के नियम, तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2020

डंडा लेकर लड़की को दौड़ाता पुलिसकर्मी
Jaunpur

जौनपुर: पुलिस को सुुविधा शुल्क न देना पड़ा भारी, लड़कियों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा,देखें तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2020

मौके पर जुटी पुलिस और रोते हुए मृतक महिला की मां।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: यहां जलती चिता पर शव छोड़कर भागे लोग, वजह जानकार हो जाएंगे दंग

4 सितंबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ
जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ - फोटो : फेसबुक
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय के तीनों भाइयों ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण
जय के तीनों भाइयों ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय के तीनों भाइयों ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण
जय के तीनों भाइयों ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited