जय बाजपेई व उसके गुर्गों की संपत्तियों का ब्योरा ईडी को सौंपा गया, विकास दुबे कांड में किया था ये...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 01:39 PM IST
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गैंगस्टर जय वाजपेई व उसके गैंग से जुड़े लोगों की संपत्तियों की जांच के लिए अधिवक्ता सौरभ भदौरिया ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को पत्र दिया। पत्र में जय-रजय व उसके परिजनों की 16 संपत्तियों के अलावा जय के गैंग से जुड़े 16 अन्य लोगों की संपत्तियों का भी सिलसिलेवार ब्योरा देकर जांच की मांग की है।

 
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
