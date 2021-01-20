बिकरू कांड: मनु के खिलाफ साक्ष्य के बाद भी इतनी मेहरबानी क्यों? चार्जशीट में नाम तक नहीं

{"_id":"6008591b5fa20b384b102f83","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-despite-the-evidence-against-manu-not-even-the-name-in-the-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मनु पांडेय और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6008591b5fa20b384b102f83","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-despite-the-evidence-against-manu-not-even-the-name-in-the-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे और मनु पांडेय की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6008591b5fa20b384b102f83","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-despite-the-evidence-against-manu-not-even-the-name-in-the-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6008591b5fa20b384b102f83","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-despite-the-evidence-against-manu-not-even-the-name-in-the-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6008591b5fa20b384b102f83","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-despite-the-evidence-against-manu-not-even-the-name-in-the-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921:\u00a0\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?\u00a0\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला