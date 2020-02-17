यूपी: बरात में शामिल वैन में जिंदा जले सात लोग, न बैंड बजा न डीजे, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी

{"_id":"5e4a8ff28ebc3ef2bb2439a2","slug":"van-was-booked-to-go-to-barat-lpg-cylinder-made-deadly-seven-burnt-alive-married-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0935\u0948\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947, \u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैन में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक और वैन में टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टक्कर के बाद ट्रक और वैन में लगी भीषण आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूं धूं कर जलती वैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सादे समारोह में हुई ऋषि और गोल्डी की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे विदा होती दुल्हन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला