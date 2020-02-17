शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi ›   van was booked to go to Barat, LPG cylinder made deadly, seven burnt alive, Married in Hardoi

यूपी: बरात में शामिल वैन में जिंदा जले सात लोग, न बैंड बजा न डीजे, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 06:49 PM IST
वैन में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी 
वैन में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई जिले में पचदेवरा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम नईबस्ती में उन्नाव से आ रही बरात में शामिल एक वैन के ट्रक से टकराकर इसमें सवार सात लोगों के जिंदा जल जाने की घटना के बाद शादी की रस्में शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से पूरी की गईं।
वैन में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी 
वैन में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सादे समारोह में हुई शादी  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक और वैन में टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग
ट्रक और वैन में टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टक्कर के बाद ट्रक और वैन में लगी भीषण आग
टक्कर के बाद ट्रक और वैन में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूं धूं कर जलती वैन
धूं धूं कर जलती वैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सादे समारोह में हुई ऋषि और गोल्डी की शादी
सादे समारोह में हुई ऋषि और गोल्डी की शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे विदा होती दुल्हन
सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे विदा होती दुल्हन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
