यूपी पुलिस के हैरतअंगेज कारनामों के चार वीडियो वायरल, क्या थाने के अंदर होता है नशे का कारोबार

{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिपाही के हाथ में पीली पॉलिथीन में नशे का सामान और सफेद पुड़िया देता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने में कुछ ऐसे होता है रुपये का लेनदेन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रूपये लेता मुंशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीली पॉलिथीन युवक को देता हुआ सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस का वीडियो वायरल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6a81f18ebc3e014d67f7b4","slug":"up-police-viral-video-of-unnao-ganga-ghat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घूस लेते वीडियो वायरल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला