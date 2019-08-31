शहर चुनें

यूपी पुलिस के हैरतअंगेज कारनामों के चार वीडियो वायरल, क्या थाने के अंदर होता है नशे का कारोबार

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 03:55 AM IST
सिपाही के हाथ में पीली पॉलिथीन में नशे का सामान और सफेद पुड़िया देता युवक
सिपाही के हाथ में पीली पॉलिथीन में नशे का सामान और सफेद पुड़िया देता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव में अक्सर चर्चा रहने वाली गंगाघाट थाना पुलिस एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। थाना परिसर के चार ऐसे वीडियो वायरल हुए हैं, जो पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल खड़े कर रहे हैं। वायरल वीडियो में थाने के मुंशियाना में खुलेआम रुपयों की वसूली नजर आ रही है।

 
