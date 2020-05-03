Lockdown in UP: हर रोज बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या फिर भी लोग उड़ा रहे लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां

{"_id":"5eae62648ebc3e907a6fd979","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-condition-of-districts-of-up-coronavirus-news-up-lockdown-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल
औरैया के हॉटस्पॉट में पुलिस की सख्ती
हमीरपुर में लॉकडाउन का हाल
महोबा में सड़कों पर उतर मजदूरों ने किया हंगामा
चित्रकूट में पुलिस ने किया रूट मार्च
हरदोई में सड़कों पर पुलिस रही मुस्तैद
फतेहपुर में गाजीपुर बस स्टॉप के पास एक राशन की दुकान पर लगी भीड़
