Lockdown in UP: हर रोज बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या फिर भी लोग उड़ा रहे लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 11:55 AM IST
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में कोरोना कहर बरपा रहा है। संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इसके बावजूद यूपी के कई शहर ऐसे हैं जहां लॉकडाउन का कोई असर दिखाई नहीं पड़ता। पुलिस की सख्ती के बावजूद लोग मनमानी करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं।



 
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल
यूपी में लॉकडाउन का हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
औरैया के हॉटस्पॉट में पुलिस की सख्ती
औरैया के हॉटस्पॉट में पुलिस की सख्ती - फोटो : amar ujala
हमीरपुर में लॉकडाउन का हाल
हमीरपुर में लॉकडाउन का हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
महोबा में सड़कों पर उतर मजदूरों ने किया हंगामा
महोबा में सड़कों पर उतर मजदूरों ने किया हंगामा - फोटो : amar ujala
चित्रकूट में पुलिस ने किया रूट मार्च
चित्रकूट में पुलिस ने किया रूट मार्च - फोटो : amar ujala
हरदोई में सड़कों पर पुलिस रही मुस्तैद
हरदोई में सड़कों पर पुलिस रही मुस्तैद - फोटो : amar ujala
फतेहपुर में गाजीपुर बस स्टॉप के पास एक राशन की दुकान पर लगी भीड़
फतेहपुर में गाजीपुर बस स्टॉप के पास एक राशन की दुकान पर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
