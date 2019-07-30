शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Unnao case: uncle applying to parole in high court for last rites of victim aunt

उन्नाव कांडः चाचा ने पत्नी-साली के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगी पैरोल, हाईकोर्ट में आज हो सकती सुनवाई

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:01 AM IST
चाचा ने पत्नी-साली के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगी पैरोल
चाचा ने पत्नी-साली के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मांगी पैरोल - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। वहीं रायबरेली में रहस्यमय ढंग से हुए सड़क हादसे में पत्नी व साली की मौत की घटना में किशोरी के चाचा को शवों के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए पैरोल नहीं मिल सकी।
