शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   unique marriage in banda uttar pradesh

अनोखी शादीः आज के दौर में ऐसा करने के लिए दौलत नहीं बड़ा दिल चाहिए, यकीन नहीं तो देखिए तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 04:19 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड। बरात ऐसी कि लोग नजर न हटा पाए। स्वागत ऐसा कि लोग तारीफ करते न थके। इस शादी का ताल्लुक किसी रजवाड़े या बड़ी शख्सियत से तो नहीं है लेकिन दो बड़े दिलवाले परिवारों से जरूर है। एक ओर जहां पानी को लेकर बुंदेलखंड की धरती पर हाहाकार मचा है तो वहीं इस शादी ने एक बड़ा संदेश भी दिया है। शादी की ये तस्वीरें किसी भी इंसान के अंदर उत्साह पैदा कर सकती हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unique marriage unique marriage in banda unique weeding in up unique marriage in banda up unique marriage in up unique weeding weeding in up
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Father’s Day: पिता से पितामह तक मुलायम सिंह यादव की कहानी, इस निर्णय ने मचा दी तबाही

16 जून 2019

विश्व कप को लेकर बीएसएफ जवानों ने लगाया भारत माता के जय का नारा
Jammu

बीएसएफ ने इंडिया की जीत के लिए की दुवाएं, भारत-पाक सीमा पर जश्न के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं पर्यटक

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Ikbal Ansari had to wait outside because udhav thackeray was was in campus.
Lucknow

उद्धव ठाकरे के रामलला के दर्शन करने तक बाहर इंतजार करते रहे बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी

16 जून 2019

kedarnath disaster six year complete beautification of kedarnath after disaster
Dehradun

छह बरस में बदल गई केदारपुरी की सूरत, अब दूर से नजर आता है बाबा केदार का आलौकिक स्वरूप, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
राष्ट्रीय ताइक्वांडो प्रतियोगिता
Lucknow

दर्द से तड़पती खिलाड़ी को एसी हॉल से बाहर निकाला, कैमरे में कैद हुए दृश्य तो होश में आए, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2019

झुग्गियों में लगी आग
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भीषण अग्निकांड में 100 झुग्गियां जलकर राख, 10 लाख का नुकसान

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान सरफराज मामा महमूद के साथ
Kanpur

भारत-पाक मैच से पहले सामने आया पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान सरफराज के मामा का दिल छू लेने वाला अंदाज

16 जून 2019

साइकिल रैली
Lucknow

यूपी डीजीपी ने पुलिसकर्मियों संग सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे निकाली साइकिल रैली, दिया ये संदेश, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
बाइक बोट कंपनी में फर्जीवाड़ा
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट कंपनी के मालिक का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बताया क्यों लगाई दफ्तर में आग

16 जून 2019

दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष हत्याकांडः मनीष और दरवेश के बीच चल रही थी 'रिश्तों की जंग'

16 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष दरवेश हत्याकांडः खुलती जा रही 'रहस्यों की परतें'

16 जून 2019

fathers day 2019 father sold his e rickshaw for son dream
Dehradun

Fathers's Day 2019 : बच्चे का सपना साकार करने के लिए पिता ने बेच दिया कमाई का अकेला जरिया ई-रिक्शा

16 जून 2019

woman dead body found in ramnagar Canal uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः नहर में उतरता दिखा महिला का शव, बाहर निकाला तो दिखे हैवानियत के निशान, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2019

आगरा वृद्धा आश्रम में रहने को मजबूर पिता
Agra

फादर्स डेः बेटों के लिए किया सबकुछ 'कुर्बान', उन्हीं 'कलेजे के टुकड़ों' ने भेजा वृद्धा आश्रम

16 जून 2019

kedarnath disaster six year complete skeletons found Repeatedly 2018 from 2013
Dehradun

केदारनाथ आपदा के 6 साल : आज तक नहीं मिल पाया 3187 श्रद्धालुओं का नामोंनिशां

16 जून 2019

बाउंसर की हत्या
Meerut

सुभारती में बाउंसर की हत्या के आरोपी मोहित को गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल, पुलिस के सामने खोले हत्या के राज

16 जून 2019

फादर्स डे
Meerut

Father’s Day: पिता के साथ संजीव और हारून निभा रहे 'मां' का भी फर्ज, बच्चों की खातिर नहीं की दूसरी शादी

16 जून 2019

बुजुर्ग महिला से हालचाल पूछते आईजी
Kanpur

जब आईजी ने पूछा- अम्मा कौनों दिक्कत तो नाहीं, दबंग स्टाइल में मिला जवाब सुनकर बोले...अइस न कीन करो

16 जून 2019

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर
Bihar

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का बढ़ता कहर, मौत के आगे डॉक्टर भी बेबस

15 जून 2019

भारत की जीत के लिए गंगा आरती करते साधु-संत
Varanasi

भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में हिंदुस्तान की जीत के लिए प्रार्थना, साधु-संतों ने की गंगा आरती

16 जून 2019

किरण खेर
Chandigarh

देखिए मशहूर अदाकारा किरण खेर की 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, फिल्मी दुनिया में लेकर आए थे सुनील दत्त

14 जून 2019

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में मुफ्त सफर को लेकर श्रीधरन ने लिखा पीएम मोदी को खत, तो सिसोदिया ने दिया ये जवाब

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डेमो
डेमो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड
अनोखी शादी का गवाह बना बुंदेलखंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नव निर्वाचित सांसदों के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे पहुंचे अयोध्या, कहा, राम मंदिर निर्माण में रहेंगे आगे

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे रविवार को अयोध्या पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां राम लला के दर्शन भी किए। इस दौरान उनके साथ बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे और शिवसेना के नव निर्वाचित 18 सांसद भी थे। उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना राम मंदिर बनाने में सबसे आगे रहेगी।

16 जून 2019

कैंची धाम 1:33

बाबा नीब करौरी की जयकारों से गूंज उठा कैंची धाम, आशीर्वाद के लिए घंटों लाइन में लगे रहे श्रद्धालु

16 जून 2019

बिहार 1:34

दिमागी बुखार से मरने वाले बच्चों का आंकड़ा हुआ 80 के पार, लू से 12 की मौत

16 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:39

क्या वाकई पापा के करीब हैं आप

16 जून 2019

ट्रेन में मसाज सुविधा 1:05

भारी विरोध के कारण ट्रेन में मसाज सुविधा शुरू होने से पहले बंद

16 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.