शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   The bridegroom started doing strange acts on the stage, the bride said she has low intelligence, I will not marry

वरमाला से पहले स्टेज पर दूल्हे ने कर दी ये अजीब हरकत, दुल्हन बोली मंद बुद्धि है ये, नहीं करूंगी शादी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 06:37 PM IST
दुल्हन
1 of 5
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
दूल्हे के मंद बुद्धि होने पर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया। इससे बरात बिना दुल्हन के बैरंग वापस हो गई। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पर दोनों पक्षों में पंचायत होने से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।  
कस्बा के रेलवे क्रासिंग के पास स्थित लाला लाल बिहारी धर्मशाला में बुधवार को हरदोई जनपद के उदरा गांव से बरात आई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh marriage marriage news wedding wedding news groom bride bride groom up news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लाहौल का जसरथ गांव
Shimla

तस्वीरें: चार दिन बाद अटल टनल रोहतांग से नॉर्थ पोर्टल पहुंचे सैलानी, निहारीं बर्फ से लकदक वादियां

11 दिसंबर 2020

मृतक पत्नी शबाना
Meerut

पत्नी व तीन बच्चों का गला घोंटते वक्त नहीं कांपे रईस के हाथ, उठे कई सवाल, शक पर टिकी वारदात की सुई 

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।(इनसेट में मृत कुनाल की फाइल फोटो)
Basti

मनहूस कॉल से पिता की टूटी नींद, फोन पर बोला- 'बुझ गया घर का चिराग'

11 दिसंबर 2020

tulsi
Gorakhpur

तुलसी के नीचे दीया जलाने से दूर होती है घर से दरिद्रता, इस विधि से पूजा करने पर मिलता है फल

11 दिसंबर 2020

कर्ज एवं पैसों की समस्या से मिलेगा छुटकारा, शनि को करें प्रसन्न त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन धाम में कराएं तेल अर्पण !
Shani triyodashi

कर्ज एवं पैसों की समस्या से मिलेगा छुटकारा, शनि को करें प्रसन्न त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन धाम में कराएं तेल अर्पण !
सामूहिक विवाह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही मंडप में मां-बेटी बनीं दुल्हन, मां ने देवर संग लिए फेरे

11 दिसंबर 2020

रिचा दुबे और विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा की जल्द हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, अग्रिम जमानत खारिज

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उत्तराखंड में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
Dehradun

आईएमए से जुड़े डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर गए तो सरकारी अस्पतालों में लगी मरीजों की भीड़, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

राम कथा पर आधारित प्रसंग की मूर्तियां
Ayodhya

तस्वीरें: श्रीराम जन्मभूमि परिसर को रामकथा के प्रसंगों से सजाने की योजना, 100 साल तक सुरक्षित रहेंगी ये मूर्तियां

11 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
लोहामंडी बाजार
Agra

हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: लोहामंडी में कभी बनते थे शाही हथियार, देश ही नहीं यूरोप से आते थे खरीदार

11 दिसंबर 2020

संजीत हत्याकांड
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बदमाशों को दिए गए बैग में नहीं थे फिरौती के 30 लाख रुपये

11 दिसंबर 2020

कर्ज एवं पैसों की समस्या से मिलेगा छुटकारा, शनि को करें प्रसन्न त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन धाम में कराएं तेल अर्पण !
Shani triyodashi

कर्ज एवं पैसों की समस्या से मिलेगा छुटकारा, शनि को करें प्रसन्न त्रयोदशी तिथि पर कोकिलावन धाम में कराएं तेल अर्पण !
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के दौरान मायूस दिखे मरीज
Agra

Agra Doctors Strike: यूपी: हड़ताल पर आईएमए चिकित्सक, कहा- पीएम मोदी वापस लें फैसला, मरीज हुए परेशान

11 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का मौसम
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: घने कोहरे की चादर से लिपटा शहर, दिन में भी लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन

11 दिसंबर 2020

जिला विकास परिषद चुनाव
Jammu

जन्नत को जहन्नुम बनाने वाली बुलेट को बैलेट का करारा जवाब, मैदानों से ज्यादा पहाड़ों में बरस रहे वोट

11 दिसंबर 2020

आयकर विभाग का छापा
Meerut

IncomeTax Raid: मेरठ में सराफा कारोबारी के 22 ठिकानों पर एक साथ सर्च, दूसरे दिन भी कार्रवाई जारी

11 दिसंबर 2020

थाने में हुई जयमाला की रस्म
Agra

जयमाला की स्टेज पर दुल्हन को छोड़कर भाग गया था दूल्हा, पुलिस बनी मददगार, थाने में हुई वरमाला, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

विलाप करता महिला का पति अतीक
Meerut

कमरे में खून से लथपथ जमीन पर पड़ी थीं चाची और तीन बहनें, भयावह मंजर देख निकली समां की चीख

11 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी मामला: जयाप्रदा ने लिखा- बीमार हूं मैं, नहीं आ सकती, आजम खां की जेल से आई ये खबर

11 दिसंबर 2020

Meerut Suicide news: Five killed in home tragedy, woman strangled three daughters in meerut, one died
Meerut

जिंदगी पर मौत भारी: गृह क्लेश में ली पांच की जान, महिला ने तीन बेटियों का गला काटा

11 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अनोखी पहलः सफाई से जुड़े सवालों का दें जवाब पाएं हेलिकॉप्टर से नोएडा दर्शन का मौका, ऐसे कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन

11 दिसंबर 2020

लखनऊ का मौसम
Lucknow

Lucknow Weather: अभी मौसम में मामूली उतार-चढ़ाव, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- पर शीत लहर के लिए रहें तैयार

11 दिसंबर 2020

सुबह के वक्त हुमायूं के मकबरे का नजारा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सुुबह छाया घना कोहरा, दिन में हो सकती है बारिश, बेहद खराब श्रेणी में बनी हुई है हवा

11 दिसंबर 2020

nikita tomar murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ की नई चाल, इस पैंतरे से पुलिस भी हैरान

11 दिसंबर 2020

दुल्हन
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
दुल्हन
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
दुल्हन
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
दुल्हन
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
दुल्हन
दुल्हन - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X