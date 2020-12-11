वरमाला से पहले स्टेज पर दूल्हे ने कर दी ये अजीब हरकत, दुल्हन बोली मंद बुद्धि है ये, नहीं करूंगी शादी

{"_id":"5fd36ecb8ebc3e3c52614175","slug":"the-bridegroom-started-doing-strange-acts-on-the-stage-the-bride-said-she-has-low-intelligence-i-will-not-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd36ecb8ebc3e3c52614175","slug":"the-bridegroom-started-doing-strange-acts-on-the-stage-the-bride-said-she-has-low-intelligence-i-will-not-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd36ecb8ebc3e3c52614175","slug":"the-bridegroom-started-doing-strange-acts-on-the-stage-the-bride-said-she-has-low-intelligence-i-will-not-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd36ecb8ebc3e3c52614175","slug":"the-bridegroom-started-doing-strange-acts-on-the-stage-the-bride-said-she-has-low-intelligence-i-will-not-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd36ecb8ebc3e3c52614175","slug":"the-bridegroom-started-doing-strange-acts-on-the-stage-the-bride-said-she-has-low-intelligence-i-will-not-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala