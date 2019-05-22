शहर चुनें

Sonia Gandhi's closest leader annu tandon tweeted and put her view lok sabha election results 2019

यही रात अंतिम यही रात भारी! नतीजों से पहले सोनिया गांधी की करीबी इस नेता ने ट्वीट कर कही बड़ी बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Wed, 22 May 2019 09:36 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी
1 of 6
सोनिया गांधी - फोटो : @AnnuTandonUnnao
आखिरकार वह घड़ी आ गई जिसका प्रत्याशियों, उनके समर्थकों के साथ आम जनता को बेसब्री से इंतजार है। गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। दोपहर 3 बजे तक परिणाम आने की संभावना है। इसके साथ ही किसके सिर जीत का ताज बंधेगा इसका फैसला आ जाएगा। लेकिन नतीजों से पहले सोनिया गांधी की करीबी एक नेता ने ट्वीट कर काफी बड़ी बातें कही हैं।
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

सोनिया गांधी
सोनिया गांधी - फोटो : @AnnuTandonUnnao
अन्नू टंडन
अन्नू टंडन - फोटो : @AnnuTandonUnnao
साक्षी महाराज, अरुण शंकर शुक्ल और अन्नू टंडन
साक्षी महाराज, अरुण शंकर शुक्ल और अन्नू टंडन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साक्षी महाराज और कांग्रेस की अन्नू टंडन
साक्षी महाराज और कांग्रेस की अन्नू टंडन
उन्नाव में जनसभा के दौरान राहुल गांधी, अन्नू टंडन
उन्नाव में जनसभा के दौरान राहुल गांधी, अन्नू टंडन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण शंकर शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
अरुण शंकर शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
