Shobhan Sarkar Death News in Hindi: Allegations of relatives, conspiracy behind Shobhan Sarkar's death

Shobhan Sarkar Death: परिजनों का आरोप, शोभन सरकार की मौत के पीछे साजिश, सीबीआई जांच की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 11:00 AM IST
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रह्मलीन संत शोभन सरकार (स्वामी विरक्तानंद सरस्वती) के पिता और भाई ने शोभन आश्रम से जुड़े लोगों पर साजिश रच संत को मौत की नींद सुलाने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने मौत की सीबीआई जांच के साथ ही प्रदेश सरकार से शिवली स्थित शोभन मंदिर को कब्जे में लेकर रिसीवर बैठाने की मांग की है। कहा है कि वहां शोभन सरकार का भव्य मंदिर बने और आश्रम की जमीन जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं में इस्तेमाल की जाए।
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
