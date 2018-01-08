बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिवपाल को लेकर इस तरह दिखे अखिलेश, मिशन 2019 की तैयारी शुरू, आवेदन फार्म की फीस हजारों में
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 01:10 AM IST
कानपुरः विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 में जीते या हारे सपा प्रत्याशियों, पूर्व विधायकों को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने लोकसभा चुनाव (2019) लड़ने का आमंत्रण दिया है। सोमवार को लखनऊ में बुलाए गए इन नेताओं को पार्टी ने लोकसभा का टिकट पाने के लिए आवेदन पत्र भी दिया। टिकट किसे मिलेगा यह तो किसी को पता नहीं लेकिन आवेदन फार्म भरने की फीस 10 हजार रुपये रखी गई है।
