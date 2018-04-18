बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जल्द ही आपकी जेब से गायब हो सकता है 2000 का नोट, ये है वजह
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 12:04 PM IST
कानपुरः दो हजार रुपये के नोट का चलन दिन पर दिन कम होगा। रिजर्व बैंक ने आठ माह पहले ही इसकी छपाई बंद कर दी है। केंद्रीय बैंक का पूरा फोकस अब दो सौ रुपये के नोट पर है। निकट भविष्य में न सिर्फ दो सौ रुपये की करेंसी का चलन बढ़ेगा, बल्कि सभी एटीएम इसके लिए रीकैलिब्रेट किए जाएंगे।
