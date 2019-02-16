शहर चुनें

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: दर्द भी है गुस्सा भी, बोले..अब आतंकियों का अंत हो, कीमत चाहे जो चुकानी पड़े

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 04:55 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा हमले में सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रदीप कुमार यादव की शहादत पर मोहल्ले वालों की आंखों में आंसू थे तो आतंकियों के खिलाफ गुस्सा भी चेहरे पर साफ दिख रहा था। बस एक ही मांग थी कि अब आतंकियों का अंत हो। कीमत चाहे जो चुकानी पड़े।
jammu and kashmir terror attack j&k terror attack martyr jammu kashmir pulwama news funeral jammu kashmir pulwama attack pulwama terrorist attack pulwama terrorist attack news pulwama terrorist attack hindi news pulwama hindi news pulwama pradeep singh yadav पुलवामा आतंकी हमला जम्मू कश्मीर आतंकी हमला पुलवामा
