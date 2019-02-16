बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: दर्द भी है गुस्सा भी, बोले..अब आतंकियों का अंत हो, कीमत चाहे जो चुकानी पड़े
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 04:55 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा हमले में सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रदीप कुमार यादव की शहादत पर मोहल्ले वालों की आंखों में आंसू थे तो आतंकियों के खिलाफ गुस्सा भी चेहरे पर साफ दिख रहा था। बस एक ही मांग थी कि अब आतंकियों का अंत हो। कीमत चाहे जो चुकानी पड़े।
