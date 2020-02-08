शहर चुनें

आतंकी जलीस की कॉल डिटेल में मिले टांडा के दो कारोबारियों के नंबर, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की है नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 07:35 AM IST
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी जलीस अंसारी उर्फ डॉक्टर बम के संपर्क में टांडा के दो कारोबारी भी थे। डॉक्टर बम के मोबाइल नंबर की काल डिटेल से खुलासा होने के बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियां कारोबारियों की गतिविधियों की निगरानी कर रही है। जल्द दोनों से पूछताछ हो सकती है।

 
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी जलीस अंसारी, उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसटीएफ द्वारा पकड़ा गया आतंकी जलीस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी जलीस को ले जाती एसटीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
