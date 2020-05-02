शहर चुनें

NSA and gangster action who attacked police-medical team

पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम को घेर पत्थर बरसाने वालों पर होगी एनएसए और गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई, सीसीटीवी से पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 12:41 AM IST
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
1 of 5
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बजरिया के जुगियाना में हुए बवाल मामले में दस और आरोपियों को चौबेपुर अस्थाई जेल भेजा गया है। वहीं, पुलिस ने देर रात आठ-दस अन्य लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की है। इन सभी पर एनएसए और गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

 
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को ताननी पड़ी थी पिस्टल
पुलिस को ताननी पड़ी थी पिस्टल - फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया था हमला
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव के गलियों में पड़े पत्थर
पथराव के गलियों में पड़े पत्थर - फोटो : amar ujala
