Uttar Pradesh ›   Fatehpur ›   mother committed suicide with her four daughter in fatehpur up

यूपी: आखिर क्यों चार बेटियों के साथ आत्महत्या करने पर मजबूर हुई मां, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 03:55 PM IST
फतेहपुर का सनसनीखेज मामला
फतेहपुर का सनसनीखेज मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के फतेहपुर जिले में शनिवार सुबह झकझोर देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। यहां पति से झगड़ा होने के बाद महिला ने चार बेटियों के साथ मिलकर जहर खा लिया। पड़ोसियों को घर से बदबू आई जिसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची तो घर का दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था।
