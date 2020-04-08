शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   medical college principal Dr. Arti Lalchandani comment on Akhilesh Yadav's tweet

अखिलेश यादव के ट्वीट पर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्राचार्य बचाव में उतरीं, कहा...डॉक्टरों का मनोबल न गिराएं नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 09:36 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव ने हैलट अस्पताल को लेकर किया था ट्वीट
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव ने हैलट अस्पताल को लेकर किया था ट्वीट - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल में सही इलाज न मिलने से इंदिरा नगर के आनंद की मौत मामले में बयानबाजी तेज हो गई है। सपा मुखिया और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के आनंद की मौत पर ट्वीट कर सरकार की व्यवस्थाएं अपर्याप्त बताने तथा कोरोना के डर से मेडिकल स्टाफ द्वारा मरीज की उपेक्षा संबंधी बयान पर जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज की प्राचार्य डॉ. आरती लालचंदानी ने सिस्टम का बचाव किया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर का हलीम चौराहा किया गया सील
Kanpur

कानपुर: 13 इलाके रेड जोन घोषित, 12 मस्जिदें सील, तब्लीगी जमात का था आना-जाना, अब प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र

8 अप्रैल 2020

head constable set example of humanity, carried the burden of elderly woman to home
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पुलिसकर्मी ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, घर तक पहुंचाया बुजुर्ग महिला का बोझा

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
Coronavirus Lockdown Uttarakhand: haridwar panw dhoi Area Seal after Found Two Corona positive case
Dehradun

Coronavirus: दो कोरोना संक्रमित आने के बाद हरिद्वार का पांवधोई क्षेत्र पूरी तरह सील, पीएसी तैनात, ड्रोन से होगी निगरानी

8 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर के हैलट में सख्त हुआ पहरा
Kanpur

हैलट में सख्त पहरा, कानपुर देहात में 18 निगेटिव, औरैया में 11 क्वारंटीन, हरदोई में दो संदिग्ध मिले

8 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती 2020
Gorakhpur

Hanuman Jayanti: तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर में ऐसे मनाई गई हनुमान जयंती, लोगों ने मांगी ये खास मन्नत

8 अप्रैल 2020

nursing staff is taking good care of corona patients in hospitals in lucknow
Lucknow

कोरोना फाइटर्सः बेखौफ होकर जिम्मेदारी निभा रहा नर्सिंग स्टाफ, बोले- डर तो लगा पर सेवा का जज्बा कभी नहीं घटा

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लॉकडाउन में सड़कों पर निकले वाहनों को रोकते पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

Lockdown in Agra: दो सप्ताह में लॉकडाउन का हाल, 91 मुकदमे, 140 गिरफ्तार, स्मार्ट सिटी के कैमरों से नजर

8 अप्रैल 2020

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाइकोर्ट की सात न्यायपीठों में सुनवाई शुरू, लघु अपराधों और क्रिमिनल रिट को प्राथमिकता

8 अप्रैल 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम हुआ सुहाना, हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में प्रवेश करना नहीं है आसान, इस जांच के बाद हो रही है एंट्री, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

8 अप्रैल 2020

हमले के बाद फोटो दिखाते सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार एवं पीला गमछा डाले भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kannauj

कन्नौज: तहसीलदार को धमकी की जानकारी पर भी सोती रही पुलिस, विपक्षियों की मांग- सांसद पर हो कार्रवाई

8 अप्रैल 2020

kashi mahakal express
Prayagraj

30 अप्रैल तक निरस्त रहेगी तेजस और काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस

8 अप्रैल 2020

गलियों में तख्ते लगाकर उन्हें सील किया गया
Agra

कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद पुलिस की कार्रवाई, गलियां सील, घरों से न निकलने की हिदायत

8 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश में लाॅकडाउन
Meerut

ये कैसा लाॅकडाउन: धूप तेज हुई तो जूते-चप्पल गोल घेरों में रखकर छांव में लगा रहे भीड़, दोपहर तक भी नहीं टूटीं लाइनें, तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

सुपरमून
Gorakhpur

Super Pink Moon 2020: लोगों ने किया सुपरमून का दीदार, तस्वीरों में देखें 'गुलाबी चांद' के अद्भुत नजारे

8 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती
Kanpur

कोरोना का प्रभाव: हनुमान जयंती के मौके पर मंदिरों में पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj me police encounter me ghayal criminal
Prayagraj

Prayagraj: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में बदमाश के पैर में लगी गोली, घायल बदमाश अभिनेता सलमान खान को धमकी देने के आरोप में भी जा चुका है जेल

8 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद सड़कों पर चहल-पहल, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों की अपडेट

8 अप्रैल 2020

fresh snowfall in rohtang lahaul spiti and rain in shimla and kullu
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: अप्रैल में भी नहीं थम रही बर्फबारी, किसानों-बागवानों को सताने लगी चिंता

8 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से मॉनिटरिंग
Kanpur

कानपुर पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: घर से बाहर निकलने की न करें गलती, ड्रोन से हो रही निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

आगरा जिला अस्पताल में बना आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Agra

जमातियों के साथ आगरा मंडल के सभी जिलों में पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, अब तक 79 संक्रमित

8 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

8 अप्रैल 2020

अखिलेश यादव ने हैलट अस्पताल को लेकर किया था ट्वीट
अखिलेश यादव ने हैलट अस्पताल को लेकर किया था ट्वीट - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल
कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट में पसरा सन्नाटा
हैलट में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited