शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   MBBS girl student missing, scooty found on Ganga barrage

एमबीबीएस छात्रा की लापता, गंगा बैरजा पर मिली स्कूटी, मां ने बताया फोन पर हुई थी बात तब ठीक थी अमृता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 10:40 AM IST
एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता
1 of 5
एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कालेज की एमबीबीएस छात्रा अमृता सिंह ने गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे अपनी मां श्याम सुंदरी से फोन पर बात की थी। तब अमृता बिल्कुल सामान्य थी। उसने मां से कहा था कि वह कुछ सामान खरीदने के लिए बाजार जा रही है। पर, कुछ ही देर बाद वह लापता हो गई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi up news in hindi crime news crime news in hindi mbbs student mbbs girl student gsvm gsvm news gsvm kanpur gsvm kanpur news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

School bus overturned in pond at kashipur
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः कुत्ते को बचाने के चक्कर में बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस तालाब में पलटी, तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

कॉलेज प्रोफेसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, 2592 पदों पर होनी है भर्ती, मौका छूट न जाए कहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
खेत में शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

रिश्तों का खून: बेटी से थे भतीजे के संबंध, आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखा तो मुंह कुचलकर बाप बेटे ने दी मौत

24 जनवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस
Agra

बालिका दिवस: बदलाव की स्याही से लिख रहीं जिंदगी की इबारत, भावुक कर देगी इन बेटियों की कहानी

24 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Kanpur

इटावा में सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध में अचानक जुटे थे हजारों लोग, माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

24 जनवरी 2020

Shaheen bagh in haldwani : Muslim Women Protest against Caa
Dehradun

एक और शाहीन बागः दूसरी रात भी चौराहे पर बैठी रही महिलाएं, भरी मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ हुंकार

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

isi agent
Lucknow

पाकिस्तान से बना था ‘जिंदगी न मिलेगी’ व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप, आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

24 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Agra

नागरिकता कानून पर बोले नड्डा- गांधी, नेहरू ने जिसकी वकालत की, आज उसका विरोध कर रही कांग्रेस

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के परिवार मिलने के लिए तैयार नहीं!, आखिरी मुलाकात की तारीख तय नहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

Mauni Amavasya 2020: Coincidence made after 382 years
Dehradun

मौनी अमावस्या आज, 382 सालों के बाद बने योग में गंगा स्नान से मिलेगा पुण्य

24 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case में नया मोड़, अब तीन दोषी फिर जाएंगे कोर्ट, वकील ने जेल प्रशासन से...

24 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे के बीच से निकलती ट्रेन
Gorakhpur

29 फरवरी तक निरस्त रहेंगी एनईआर की 30 ट्रेनें, 24 ट्रेनें आंशिक रूप से की गई निरस्त

24 जनवरी 2020

सभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश के कैलेंडर में मोदी सरकार के सिर्फ 600 दिन बचे, बोले- रोजाना काट देता हूं एक दिन

24 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला
Kanpur

अखिलेश याादव बोले, केंद्र में सपा सरकार आई तो नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर रोक लगवा दी जाएगी

24 जनवरी 2020

प्रेरणा सिंह
Moradabad

मिसाल: आंगन से निकलकर शासन में पहुंच रहीं बेटियां, लोग कर रहे हौसले को सलाम

24 जनवरी 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

अगर इस पार्टी में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिद्धू तो होंगे सीएम चेहरा, करीबी दोस्त मनाने में जुटे

24 जनवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Chandigarh

मनीमाजरा हत्याकांडः हत्या से पहले मां से हुई झड़प, बेटा-बेटी को बेरहमी से काटा, पढ़ें खुलासे

24 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या आज: संगम पर उमड़ा आस्था का जन सैलाब, एक करोड़ लगाएंगे डुबकी

24 जनवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून पर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की रैली
Agra

तस्वीरें: रैली में समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व सैनिक, मंत्री-विधायकों को मंच पर जगह नहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड को लेकर रिहर्सल शुरू हो गई, वहीं नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती मनाई गई।
Gorakhpur

सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर कई जगह कार्यक्रम, गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की रिहर्सल, बड़ी खबरें

23 जनवरी 2020

कुल्लू दशहरे की झांकी
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में दिखेगी 369 सालों से मनाए जा रहे कुल्लू दशहरे की झलक

23 जनवरी 2020

फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल
Delhi NCR

71वें गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले राजपथ पर फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल की धूम, दिखाई दिया अद्भुत नजारा

23 जनवरी 2020

एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता
एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते छात्रा के परिजन और छात्रा की सहेलियां
रोते बिलखते छात्रा के परिजन और छात्रा की सहेलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा बैराज पर मिली छात्रा की स्कूटी
गंगा बैराज पर मिली छात्रा की स्कूटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में लगी छात्र छात्राओं की भीड़
थाने में लगी छात्र छात्राओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फोन पर लापता एमबीबीएस छात्रा की फोटो दिखाते परिजन
फोन पर लापता एमबीबीएस छात्रा की फोटो दिखाते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चीन से फैले कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में केरल की नर्स, चीन में भारतीयों के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी

तेजी से फैल रहे कोरोनावायरस से चीन में हाहाकार मच गया है। अब तक इस वायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 25 हो गई है। इसी बीच सऊदी अरब के अल हयात अस्पताल में केरल की नर्स भी कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में आ गई है।

24 जनवरी 2020

अमावस्या 1:13

मौनी अमावस्या पर डुबकी लगाने पहुंचे लाखों श्रद्धालु, इस दिन भूलकर भी ना करें ये काम

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 1:08

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर नजर आया आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट, नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा नजारा

24 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:07

24 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड 1:10

झारखंड: लोहरदगा में सीएए के समर्थन में निकाले जुलूस पर पथराव, कर्फ्यू लागू

23 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited