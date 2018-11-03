शहर चुनें

PHOTOS: महाडांडिया में खूब झूमे कनपुरिये...गायिका दीपाली साठे और गुंतास ने गीतों से बांधा समा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 01:06 AM IST
रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से सजे लॉन में पारंपरिक परिधानों में डांडिया खेलते कनपुरियों का उत्साह देखते ही बना। मौका था कानपुर मोतीझील स्थित लाजपत भवन लॉन में अमर उजाला-नमस्ते इंडिया देशी घी की ओर से आयोजित महाडांडिया उत्सव का। यहां पर बॉलीवुड सिंगर दीपाली साठे और गुतांस कौर ने सुरों का ऐसा समा बांधा की गुलाबी ठंड में रात गुलाब सी खिल उठी। वहीं, डीजे विकास ने अपनी धुनों पर हर किसी को ठुमकने पर मजबूर कर दिया।

 
