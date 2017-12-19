बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर 'जानलेवा कोहरा' देख हर किसी के रोंगटे खड़े
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 02:42 PM IST
लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर उन्नाव बांगरमऊ के पास मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे अचानक धुंध सी छा गई थी जिसकी वजह से गाड़ियां एक के बाद एक आपस में भिड़ना शुरू हो गईं।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
