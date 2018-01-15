बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bdy Spcl: काॅमन फ्रेंड से दाेस्ती प्यार में बदली फिर शादी, कुछ एेसी है अखिलेश-डिंपल की लव स्टाेरी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 06:12 PM IST
आर्मी अाैर राजनीति का दूर दूर तक काेई नाता नहीं है पर जब इश्क सिर चड़कर बाेलता है ताे सब कुछ हाेने लगता है। कुछ एेसा ही हुअा जब एक आर्मी अाॅफीसर की बेटी काे प्रदेश के एक बड़े नेता के बेटे से प्यार हाे गया पर राजनीति की बेड़ियां जब कसीं ताे दाेनाे के प्यार में कुछ दूरियां भी अाईं। अाखिर नेता जी काे बेटे के प्यार के अागे झुकना पड़ा अाैर आर्मी अधिकारी की बिटिया उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक घराने की बहू बनीं।
